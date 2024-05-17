Algine Plus Launches Product Line on Walmart.com, Bringing the Power of Seaweed-Based Nutrition to a Global Audience

Algine Plus, a pioneering provider of algae-based dietary supplements, proudly announces the launch of its product line on Walmart.com, expanding its reach and making its premium offerings accessible to a wider audience worldwide.

Founded in Sweden, Algine Plus Ocean Greens harnesses the nutritional potency of seaweed, sourced from pristine waters off the coasts of Iceland and Greenland, to provide a concentrated source of essential nutrients. Designed to complement a balanced diet, Algine Plus Ocean Greens offers a comprehensive blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it an ideal choice for individuals seeking to optimize their health and well-being.

Among Algine Plus’ flagship products now available on Walmart.com are:

Algine Plus Ocean Greens: A whole food complex derived from meticulously selected seaweeds, offering a rich array of nutrients in a convenient supplement form.

Algine Plus Astaxanthin: A powerful antioxidant supplement that supports overall health, skin vitality, and immune system function.

Algine Plus Phosphatidylserine: Formulated to support cognitive health and brain function, reducing stress and promoting mental clarity.

With over 35 years of experience in the industry, Algine Plus is committed to delivering excellence through its innovative formulas, certified production processes, and dedication to customer satisfaction. Founded by Rolf Nilsson, a world champion in military pentathlon, Algine Plus is rooted in a legacy of performance and quality, offering products that meet the highest standards of efficacy and purity.

“We are thrilled to bring Algine Plus products to the Walmart.com platform, providing customers with easy access to our premium seaweed-based supplements,” said Mikael Ohlin, President and CEO of Algine Plus. “Our mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being through natural, science-backed nutrition, and we are excited to partner with Walmart to make our products more accessible to consumers around the world.”

Algine Plus products are now available for purchase on Walmart.com, offering customers the opportunity to experience the transformative benefits of seaweed-based nutrition firsthand.

For more information about Algine Plus and its product offerings on Walmart, visit www.Walmart.com/AlginePlus

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Algine Plus. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Algine Plus

Algine Plus, rooted in Sweden, is a leading provider of algae-based dietary supplements with over 35 years of experience in the industry. Developed by Rolf Nilsson, a world champion in military pentathlon, Algine Plus offers a range of high-quality, natural products sourced from Greenland and Iceland. Their comprehensive supplements are designed to support optimal health and well-being, catering to a wide range of customer needs. Algine Plus is committed to delivering excellence through innovative formulas, certified production processes, and a focus on customer satisfaction.