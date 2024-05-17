Outdoor Cap Welcomes Jake Beem As Head Of Sales, Outdoor & FFO

We’re thrilled to welcome Jake Beem as our new Head of Sales, Outdoor & FFO. With extensive experience in the sporting industry, Jake is a fantastic addition to our team.

Outdoor Cap is pleased to announce the appointment of Jake Beem as the Head of Sales, Outdoor & FFO. Originally from Northwest Arkansas, Beem brings a passion for the outdoors and a wealth of experience in the sporting industry.

With over two decades of experience, Beem has specialized in servicing and supporting the outdoor and farm and fleet channels. His extensive background includes working with major retailers such as Academy, Fleet Farm, and Dunham’s.

Beem’s expertise lies in building buyer relationships and understanding the lifestyle apparel market, making him an invaluable addition to the Outdoor Cap team. He envisions a future for Outdoor Cap focused on opportunity, process improvement, and efficiency.

“I’m excited to see where we can take this in the next 2-5 years,” said Beem. “I’m committed to building the success of my team, supporting the organization, and making a difference in the future.”

Beem’s appointment underscores Outdoor Cap’s dedication to growth and innovation, positioning the company for success in the years to come.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for over 45 years in Team, Promotional Products, and Retail markets. We strive to offer exceptional customer service through every step of the buying process and innovation in our quality headwear offerings. Our corporate campus is based in Bentonville, Ark., with a factory and distribution centers in Arkansas, California, and Texas.