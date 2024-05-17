Outdoor Cap Welcomes Lisa Johnston As Head Of Sales, Mass & Mid-tier

We’re excited to welcome Lisa Johnston to the Outdoor Cap team as our new Head of Sales, Mass & Mid-Tier.

Outdoor Cap is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Johnston as the Head of Sales, Mass & Mid-Tier. With a passion for outdoor adventures and a dedication to community involvement, Johnston brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team.

Johnston brings experience in consumer goods, specializing in driving revenue growth, expanding market reach, and enhancing customer relationships through innovative strategies. Her leadership fosters innovation and accountability, positioning Outdoor Cap for continued success.

“I see Outdoor Cap Company further solidifying its position as a market leader by embracing emerging technologies, diversifying product offerings, and expanding into new markets,” said Johnston. “We will leverage data-driven insights to anticipate customer needs and preferences, allowing us to deliver personalized solutions that drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Johnston looks forward to collaborating with Outdoor Cap’s talented team, contributing to the company’s success, and reinforcing its commitment to excellence, positioning it for future growth and innovation.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for over 45 years in Team, Promotional Products, and Retail markets. We strive to offer exceptional customer service through every step of the buying process and innovation in our quality headwear offerings. Our corporate campus is based in Bentonville, Ark., with a factory and distribution centers in Arkansas, California, and Texas.