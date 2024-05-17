Outdoor Cap is Named To PPAI Top 100

Outdoor Cap has been named to the PPAI 100 list for 2024! This award recognizes our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Outdoor Cap is proud to announce its recognition by the Promotional Products

Association International on its prestigious PPAI 100 list for 2024, celebrating top suppliers in the promotional products industry. This honor highlights Outdoor Cap’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

“Being recognized in the PPAI 100 is a remarkable accomplishment! It reflects our team’s dedication to excellence in the headwear industry and our ongoing commitment to providing top-notch products and services to our valued customers,” said Jamie Jeter, Head of Sales, Promotional Products at Outdoor Cap. “We are excited to celebrate this achievement together and continue to strive for even greater success in the future!”

Outdoor Cap looks forward to upholding the high standards of the PPAI and continuing to deliver exceptional experiences to its customers.

Read more: https://media.ppai.org/ppai-newslink/ppai-100-suppliers-2024/

About PPAI

Promotional Products Association International is the world’s largest and longest-serving international not-for-profit promotional products association with a 120-year history of serving a membership, that has grown to more than 15,000 corporate members, and advocating for the $26+ billion promotional products industry with its more than 33,700 businesses and more than 500,000 professionals. For more information https://ppai.org.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for over 45 years in Team, Promotional Products, and Retail markets. We strive to offer exceptional customer service through every step of the buying process and innovation in our quality headwear offerings. Our corporate campus is based in Bentonville, Ark., with a factory and distribution centers in Arkansas, California, and Texas.