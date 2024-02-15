Under Armour Chandigarh Fast Marathon to Transform Long-Distance Running in India

As long-distance running continues to gain popularity across India, so does the interest in prestigious global marathons. Increasingly, Indian running enthusiasts are traversing the globe to partake in the renowned Six World Major Marathons, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Berlin, Tokyo, and London. However, gaining entry to these esteemed events typically demands qualifying times achieved in other certified races, leaving a gap for competitive runners within the Indian marathon circuit.

Enter the Under Armour Chandigarh Fast Marathon—a groundbreaking initiative poised to redefine the Indian running landscape. Proudly presented by Under Armour, a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories, this event sets itself apart by being exclusively for qualified participants. This race is only by qualification and is scheduled to kick off on February 18, 2024 in Chandigarh—a city known for its splendid infrastructure, favorable climate, and unwavering encouragement from the government.

Commenting on the race, Vikas Singh, race organizer and CEO of India Running, a premium running and running technology company said, The Under Armour Chandigarh Fast Marathon solely focuses on performance and is meticulously designed to provide every essential support for long-distance runners. With our commitment to excellence and support from Under Armour, we aim to elevate this marathon into a premier qualifier for the esteemed World Major Marathons, not just within India but across the entire Asia-Pacific region in the years to come.”

Speaking on the partnership Tushar Goculdas, Managing Director, Underdog Athletics (exclusive licensee & distributor for Under Armour in India) said, “The Under Armour Chandigarh Fast Marathon embodies the spirit of pushing boundaries and striving for excellence, values that resonate deeply with Under Armour. We believe in empowering athletes to achieve their personal bests, and the Under Armour Chandigarh Fast Marathon is poised to do just that. We look forward to witnessing the profound impact of this race, not only within India but also on the global running stage.”