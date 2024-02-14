Under ‘Let’s Build a House’ initiative, LG Electronics and Habitat For Humanity India handover 18 homes and 40 Sanitation Units

As a part of its ongoing ‘Let’s Build a House’ Initiative, LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durables brand and Habitat for Humanity India have completed the construction of 18 homes and 40 household sanitation units in Khed block, Pune district, Maharashtra. The aim of this initiative is to provide safe and hygienic living to communities. The completed homes and sanitation units were handed over to the families in the presence of Mr Prashant Bhale, Head Pune manufacturing facility – LG Electronics India, Mr Nilesh Joshi, HR Head – LG Electronics, India, Ms. Neeta Linz, Head CSR – LG Electronics India, Habitat India staff.

Furthermore, LG Electronics is supporting Habitat for Humanity India to build 34 houses & 80 sanitation units, both in Pune and Ghaziabad. These efforts aim to address the critical need for safe housing in the area. This initiative underscores LG Electronics India’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and making a positive impact on communities in need.

Mr. Prashant Bhale, Head Pune manufacturing facility, LG Electronics India, said “We are excited to contribute to this impactful initiative in partnership with Habitat for Humanity India. LG India is honoured to play a crucial role in creating homes for diverse communities. Today we are handing over 18 homes & 40 sanitation units in Khed Pune which will empower people to live a dignified life with their loved ones. This is aligned with our brand philosophy of LIFE’S GOOD ensuring quality life for people.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. James Samuel, National Director (Interim), Habitat for Humanity India said, “The impact of this project is profound. It has empowered 18 families to own safe and decent homes, comprising a living room, kitchen, and toilet facilities while also providing hygienic sanitation units to 40 families. This initiative stands as a testament to Habitat for Humanity India’s unwavering commitment to building homes, communities, and hope.”

“While celebrating this significant milestone in Maharashtra, we are also excited to share that our impactful work extends to the people of Uttar Pradesh, where 16 new homes and 40 sanitation units are nearing completion. This underscores our dedication to transforming communities, one home at a time.” he further added.