Adani Wilmar appoints Jignesh Shah as the Head – Media and Digital Marketing

Adani Wilmar, one of the largest Food and FMCG companies in India, has announced the appointment of Mr. Jignesh Shah as its new Head – Media and Digital Marketing. With a career spanning over 20 years, including a decade-long tenure at Adani Wilmar, Mr. Shah brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

As the newly appointed Head of Media and Digital Marketing, his responsibilities will encompass strategic promotion at the overall level, including Oil & Food portfolios of the company’s flagship brand, “Fortune” as well as other popular brands. Furthermore, Mr. Shah will uphold his existing responsibilities as Business Head – Foods Consumer Pack, overseeing categories such as Soya Nuggets, Sugar, Pulses, and Poha with unwavering commitment and excellence.

In his capacity as Brand Custodian for Fortune, Mr. Shah will ensure its relevance and resonance in the dynamic FMCG landscape, leveraging his extensive marketing prowess and strategic insight.

A graduate with an MBA in marketing, Mr. Shah embarked on his marketing journey with Vadilal, where he served as a Product & Brand Manager. He further honed his skills at Alembic Glass Industries Ltd. and Wagh Bakri, showcasing his prowess in brand management and strategic marketing.

In 2014, Mr. Shah joined Adani Wilmar as an Associate Manager, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey within the organization. Over the years, he played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s food portfolio, particularly under the flagship brand Fortune. His strategic acumen and innovative marketing initiatives were instrumental in the successful launch and growth of various product categories, including soya nuggets, besan, sugar, poha, pulses, sattu and the introduction of rawa, suji and maida.

The new role for Mr. Shah commences at a strategically opportune moment for Adani Wilmar, aligning with the company’s ambitions to broaden its reach and solidify its standing in the FMCG sector. With a proven track record and visionary leadership, the new Head – Media and Digital Marketing is poised to lead the company’s marketing vision to new heights of success.