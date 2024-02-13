Wardwizard Innovations Dispatches 3,225 Units of Electric Two-Wheelers in January 2024

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, a premier electric vehicle manufacturer known for its ‘Joy e-bike’ brand, has reported impressive growth in January 2024. With a 146% increase in sales compared to the previous year, the company dispatched 3,225 units of its electric two-wheelers, significantly up from 1,310 units in January 2024.

Speaking on the sales performance and deliveries, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, said, “January 2024 has been an exhilarating start for us at Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited. With a surge of enthusiasm from our customers, we’ve witnessed a phenomenal 146% growth in sales compared to last year. This remarkable achievement underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape. EVs are transcending from being optional to becoming an essential need of the hour. As we continue to innovate and empower communities with our ‘Joy e-bike’ brand, we’re driven by the shared vision of a greener, more sustainable future in mobility.”

In addition to the impressive sales figures, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited showcased its commitment to innovation at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. At the expo, the company unveiled the concept of its first hydrogen-powered electric two-wheeler and showcased its current product line-up, including high and low-speed models and the electric three-wheeler under the brand name ‘Joy e-rik.’