Vedanta Aluminium launches Vedanta Metal Bazaar, the world’s largest online superstore for primary aluminium products

Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, announces the launch of Vedanta Metal Bazaar, an innovative new e-superstore for primary aluminium that promises to transform the way it is bought and sold in India. At launch, the superstore offers over 750-plus product variants, encompassing the extensive range of offerings from the stable of Vedanta Aluminium. It also features AI-based price discovery, offering customers unmatched value even in the face of fluctuating commodity prices.

Vedanta Metal Bazaar can be accessed directly via the following portal link: https://browse.vedantametalbazaar.moglix.com/catalog/aluminium. It is also available as a mobile app, ‘Vedanta Metal Bazaar’, which is downloadable through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Products on offer include ingots, billets, primary foundry alloy (PFA), wire rods, rolled products, flip coils, hot metal and Restora (India’s first low-carbon aluminium). In addition, the superstore also offers customized solutions tailored to the needs of the company’s wide customer base.

Aluminium is a critical raw material for key sectors such as aerospace, automotive, building & construction, energy distribution, defence and many more. Identified as a vital metal for the global energy transition, it is also crucial to emerging sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, green infrastructure and hi-tech manufacturing, earning it the sobriquet of the ‘metal of the future’. However, sourcing aluminium was hitherto a complex, resource-intensive process. Buyers must keep track of price movement, negotiate on multiple parameters which is often complex and time consuming, plan logistics and follow-up for financial reconciliation, often with no visibility of order delivery. Unforeseen disruptions could result in severe production and financial losses at the buyer’s end and tie up significant resources.

With a view to enhance ease of doing business for customers, Vedanta Aluminium has launched Vedanta Metal Bazaar, an innovative e-commerce platform poised to revolutionize the aluminium buying experience. It promises to simplify the entire procurement process, enabling buyers to focus on their business growth rather than wasting time on transactional follow-ups and tracking vagaries of commodity prices and order fulfilment. Aluminium is the second-most consumed metal in the world today, next only to steel. Vedanta Metal Bazaar empowers buyers with just-in-time delivery, real-time AI-based price discovery and end-to-end visibility of their purchase, right from order placement to delivery. This allows for robust production planning and frees up their capital for more strategic investments. It also enables customers to make informed purchase decisions based on order history, dynamic market scenarios, and competitive rates in just a few clicks.

A pioneering new platform, Vedanta Metal Bazaar has been designed from the ground up, taking into account customer expectations towards ensuring a transformative experience. Several global-first features are integrated into the platform, including product availability, online price discovery, long-term contracts, on-the-spot orders, live shipment tracking, financial reconciliation, all critical documentation (such as test certificates, bank guarantees, letters of credit) and a selection of channel finance and logistics providers for customers to choose from to aid their procurement journey. This entire experience is supported by Vedanta Aluminium’s panel of in-house experts, who will be on-hand to guide first-time users and discuss specific customization requirements. The platform has been successfully beta-tested with select clients for a year and is now being rolled out widely for all domestic buyers.

Mr. John Slaven, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium said, “As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, aluminium is essential to India’s continued rise. At Vedanta Aluminium, we are driven by a customer-first obsession to constantly innovate solutions that not only ensure business success for our customers but also contribute to the overall growth of the country. Vedanta Metal Bazaar thus comes as a truly great reflection of what India stands for today: a potent blend of engineering prowess and digital innovation. It offers a world-class experience to a rapidly progressing nation, democratising access to top-quality aluminium by making it readily available to all sections.”

The key features of Vedanta Metal Bazaar include:

Added access through mobile devices with a user-friendly interface – first in the non-ferrous industry

Innovative ‘Agreement Tool’ for streamlining complex negotiations

AI-powered Spot Orders and Live Shipment Tracking, the first in the metal industry

No limit on quantity of material purchase

Unique QR-based product authenticity verification and seamless feedback systems

Reliable panel of channel finance and logistics providers for seamless procurement

Direct access and simplified, smooth workflows for all customers – large and MSMEs

Quick access to India’s first-ever low carbon ‘green’ aluminium range, Restora

Single window to interact with Vedanta’s quality, technical support, product application, engineering, and innovation teams through a dedicated module

Technical upskilling with access to the company’s Centre of Excellence, comprising a wide community of research institutes, industry associations, and global experts

Sharing his experience, Mr. Manoj Kumar Jain, Senior General Manager, KEI Industries, said, “I am truly impressed by Vedanta Metal Bazaar’s user-friendly platform. It provides all the necessary information, including test certificates, real-time credit balance, order history, as well as live location for dispatches – which is incredibly helpful. The online negotiation and MoU system build trust. I’m excited about upcoming features like live hedging and WhatsApp integration, which showcases their commitment to innovation.”

Mr. Abhishek Aggarwal, owner of Sant Aluminium, an enterprise from Alwar, adds, “As a business owner seeking a hassle-free way to buy aluminium, Vedanta Metal Bazaar exceeded my expectations. The platform is easy to use and there is no limit on purchase quantity. The feedback system contributes to better planning, and the mobile app is a handy tool for on-the-go order tracking. I highly recommend Vedanta Metal Bazaar for a simple and reliable metal procurement experience.”

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.