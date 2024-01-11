Inflection Point Ventures Launches accelerator program – IPV Ideaschool batch 1 for early-stage startups

Inflection Point Ventures today announced the launch of its accelerator programme, IPV Ideaschool batch 1. The 6-week nationwide program has been designed for entrepreneurs who are seeking to take their business from the idea stage to MVP.

Out of 2000 expected applicants, 100 will be shortlisted for the program initially and 40 of them will then proceed to be an active part of the discussion in the accelerator program. The startups will be evaluated through several rounds across multiple parameters.

At the final stage, the program will culminate in an on-ground event, where the top 15 startups will get a chance to showcase their respective business idea to an esteemed jury. The final 5 startups emerging from this set stand to bag Rs 80 lakhs as investment and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become part of the IPV portfolio. Applications for this opportunity remain open until January 20th, 2024.

Speaking on the initiative Mr. Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures says, “IPV Ideaschool– the highly curated program aims to give an edge to the startups as they will not only secure early-stage funding but also get an opportunity to grow and scale their business rapidly with strategic guidance and IPV’s rich network. At IPV, we are looking for startups that add value to our economy and have sustainable ideas. By strategically nurturing and empowering innovative ideas, our commitment to building a strong early-stage startup pipeline ensures a foundation of quality and potential, shaping the future of groundbreaking ventures and contributing to India’s economy”.

As part of this program, IPV experts will help startups fine-tune their business plans, suggest pivots if needed to make a commercially viable business idea ready to be funded. IPV will also leverage its own investors’ network, ecosystem partners and other VCs to help the startups get access to the required infrastructure and raise additional capital.

The startups will have access to bootcamps, and masterclasses on various subjects helmed by experts on matters related to different areas of businesses that founders should learn about. This program promises to offer a holistic experience and high degree of exposure on how to start building their business for the real world. The startups will be nurtured for growth with a strong backing from IPV, Firstport Capital and Physis Capital.