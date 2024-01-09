Annette K Mazzone’s “Lily Among Thorns” will be Displayed at the 2024 London Book Fair

San Diego, CA USA – WEBWIRE – Monday, January 8, 2024

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will display the book Lily Among Thorns: Song of Solomon 2:2 in the Last Days 2nd Peter 3:3 by Annette K Mazzone at the 2024 London Book Fair. The book fair will occur on March 12-14, 2024, at the Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd, London W14 8UX, U.K.

The London Book Fair gathers 25,000 publishing professionals for networking and learning. It provides valuable insights into the book industry and ideal opportunities to interact with customers, enhance brand awareness, and conduct business.

Lily Among Thorns tells the story of a woman in her mid-twenties, whose only crime against humankind is her love for the Lord and her belief in the Bible as it is written. She is not alone in experiencing the pain of losing family and love. As society becomes a complete surveillance society, Lily manages to maintain her faith. She discovers that the faith of others are everywhere, as it is written in Genesis 50:20: But as for you, ye thought evil against me. But God meant it unto good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save much people alive”

Annette K Mazzones book reminds readers of the dangers of authoritarian rulers who previously led the world into two devastating World Wars in the 20th Century. The current woes of society in the 21st Century will lead to an Antichrist. The Global Leader the Bible speaks of is That Man of Sin, as it is written in 2nd Thessalonians 2:3: Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin revealed, the son of perdition.

Annette K Mazzones Lily Among Thorns: Song of Solomon 2:2 in the Last Days 2nd Peter 3:3 is a thought-provoking work with a compelling message. At its heart, it reflects Gods teachings on love and hope in perilous times. Get the book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at stand 6A90 at the London Book Fair 2023 to check out the books display.

Lily Among Thorns: Song of Solomon 2:2 in the Last Days 2nd Peter 3:3

Author: Annette K Mazzone

Genre: Eschatology: Christian Doctrine of the last Days

Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing

Published Date: 2020

Author

The author Annette K Mazzone, wishes to extend the good will of the Doctrine of Christ, as it is written in Revelation 10:11: And he said unto me, Thou must prophesy again before many peoples, and nations, and tongues, and kings. We the People, living out in real-time the epic drama as it is written in the last book of the Bible, the book of Revelation. Furthermore, the author appreciates a good Bible study, and uses her God given talents and pursuits for the betterment of the Kingdom of God, and for His Glory.