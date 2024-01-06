Hong Kong – HKETO, Brussels supports Belgian sports event and promotes Hong Kong as a green and dynamic city (with photos)

HKETO, Brussels supports Belgian sports event and promotes Hong Kong as a green and dynamic city (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (HKETO, Brussels) promoted Hong Kong as a green, dynamic and healthy international city at the 2024 Run & Bike event in Vilvoorde, Belgium on January 6 (Brussels time).



In her address, the Assistant Representative of the HKETO, Brussels, Miss Annie Loong, said Hong Kong shared the same vision as Run & Bike on encouraging sports activities in the community and promoting healthy lifestyles. Hong Kong is also developing the city into a centre for major international sports events. It has had Hong Kong Cyclothon held in late October 2023 and is now expecting the highly popular Hong Kong Marathon to take place in late January 2024.



Miss Loong welcomed participants to visit Hong Kong not just for its prosperous business opportunities and vibrant culture, but also for its sports-friendly landscape possessing scenic waterfront promenades, spectacular hiking and mountain bike trails, and beautiful countryside, islands and beaches.



Run & Bike is an annual, cosmopolitan sports event, comprising 8-kilometre and 16-kilometre races, as well as family and children’s race. The event this year saw the participation of 125 teams, each of which was composed of one runner and one mountain biker. The participants come mainly from the diplomatic community, the business sector, European and international institutions and their families. HKETO, Brussels was one of the main sponsors.