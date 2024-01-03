Author Itechia Myton’s New Book, “The Sacred Adventure of the Oshun Grove,” Follows Three Children on Their Epic Quest to Discover a Sacred Grove of Limitless Wonders

Itechia Myton, a loving mother from a large family, has completed her new book, “The Sacred Adventure of the Oshun Grove”: a gripping adventure that follows three children who venture off from their Nigerian village to find the mystical Oshun Sacred Grove and the fascinating treasures it holds.

Author Itechia Myton is the daughter of reggae artist Cedric Myton of The Congos and songwriter Yvonne Elaine Myton. Growing up as the middle child in a full house with eight siblings, Itechia learned early on how to share, from her love, to food, money, time, and experiences. With twenty-one nieces and nephews, holidays at the Mytons’ home are always full of fun and excitement. When Itechia is not spending time with her beautiful children, Rueben and Princess, she’s working on her next book.

“Three friends took on an adventure of a lifetime when they decided to take a journey across the ancient world in search of the Oshun Sacred Grove for treasures,” writes Itechia. “Oni, Jabari, and Azibo’s wild and exciting quest quickly spiraled into a venture of survival that took many twists and turns along the way.

“Being chased by wild dogs to nearly being captured by pirates, the children were kept on their toes by the heart-stopping ordeals, even though scary. Nevertheless, they knew in order to complete the adventure of their lives, they would need the help of the Orishas. So they remembered what Baba the Ifa priest said and sought out and received help from the Orishas, who traveled with the children to help them on their road to their destiny.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Itechia Myton’s enthralling tale will take readers of all ages on a thrilling journey as they follow along on Oni, Jabari, and Azibo’s incredible and exhilarating adventures. With vibrant artwork to bring Itechia’s tale to life, “The Sacred Adventure of the Oshun Grove” is sure to leave readers spellbound as they discover unexpected twists and fascinating dangers lurking around each corner.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Sacred Adventure of the Oshun Grove” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

