Future Horizons Releases “Independent Living While Autistic: Your Roadmap to Success”

“Independent Living While Autistic” is especially for young autistic adults leaving the shelter of school and others who have been late-diagnosed with autism, who are finally realizing that they’re not broken, just autistic.

This neurodiversity-affirmative book holds the key to navigating the road trip of adult life successfully. Learn practical strategies that have helped others. Follow five fictional characters as they meet and overcome roadblocks on their path to independence. Read success stories shared by actually autistic people in their own words. This book is the perfect instruction manual for those adulting while autistic.

The first edition won the Chanticleer International Book Award Grand Prize for Instruction & Insight; this new edition features updated information and interesting new characters.

This is the newest book in the “Adulting while Autistic” series.