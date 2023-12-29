Tata Steel’s Natural Resources Division bags the prestigious Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award 2023

Tata Steel’s Natural Resources Division has been honoured with the ‘Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award’ for the year 2023 at the 18th International Conference for Corporate Social Responsibility in Mumbai. The award was conferred by the prestigious awards jury under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India and former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms.

The accolade recognises Tata Steel’s pioneering innovation in creating high level transparency and visibility for mine monitoring. The innovation involves deploying drones for digital mine mapping, coupled with the integration of point cloud data into resource modeling software such as SURPAC and MINEX. This integration facilitates comprehensive analysis of mine profiles, slopes, haul road gradients, width assessments, haul road lead/lift, and various other mine analytics tools. Tata Steel stands as the sole entity in India to have developed and implemented this groundbreaking capability, enabling high-level 2D & 3D mine visibility.

B. Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Raw Material, Tata Steel, said: “We are honoured to receive the Golden Peacock Innovation Management Award, a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. Our innovative approach to leveraging drone technology and advanced data analysis in mine mapping has significantly enhanced our ability to monitor mines, ensuring enhanced safety, compliance, and productivity.”

In its pursuit of driving technological innovation in the natural resources sector, Tata Steel has successfully implemented these cutting-edge solutions in its West Bokaro coal mine and manganese mines. Over the next 3-6 months, the tools will be fully deployed in chromite & iron ore mines, further cementing the Company’s leadership in revolutionising mine monitoring and resource management.

Golden Peacock Awards recognise the best among organisations, which have significantly embedded risk management strategies and innovation in their operations and decision-making processes, leading to improved company performance.