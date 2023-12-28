Author Purnell Myles’s New Book, “The Final Battle: The Beginning of the End,” Follows an Intense Struggle to Prevent Satan and His Forces from Waging War

Purnell Myles, who worked overseas for seven years as convoy rescue and recovery in Afghanistan and Iraq and currently resides in Florida with his wife of twelve years, has completed his new book, “The Final Battle: The Beginning of the End”: a gripping novel that follows a group of heroes who must band together and, with the help of angels sent from heaven, stop the impending threat of war against the forces of Satan.

Myles begins his tale, “What if you were in danger in the middle of nowhere and you were all alone? What if you knew that your life was about to come to an end with no help in sight? No matter how hard you prayed, the end was still inevitable for you. Then for a moment, imagine God answered your prayer and sent someone to help you. Who or what kind of person would our Lord send to your rescue? How far would the rescuers go to bring you to safety? Who would these rescuers be willing to stand up to or roll over for you?”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Purnell Myles’s new book is a suspense-filled ride that will transport readers as they discover a love that spans across two dimensions, a battle that has raged since before the beginning of man, and a dangerous war that threatens all of creation. Expertly paced and exhilarating, “The Final Battle” is a spellbinding page turner that readers won’t want to miss.

Readers can purchase “The Final Battle: The Beginning of the End” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.