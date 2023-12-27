Re-commerce giant Rockingdeals Private Limited forays into Punjab, with plans to open six multi-brand outlets across the state for a total investment of Rs. 10 crores

India’s re-commerce major Rockingdeals Private Limited has reached a key milestone by signing six store deals to set up six mega stores in Punjab under the high investment model, with a total investment of Rs. 10 crores. These franchise stores will be opened in Barnala, Moga, Morinda, Panipat, Abohar, and Bannur over the next 12 months, with two opening in the next three months.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are opening six mega stores in Punjab. We continue our expansion across the country with a plan to further increase our presence over time. We have had good development in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Bihar and are happy to broaden our reach and continue delivering exceptional service and top-quality products to our valued customers. We see great potential in Punjab,” said Promoter and Managing Director of RDPL Yuvraj Aman Preet.

Prior to the signing of these six stores, RDPL had nine stores signed under this high-investment franchise model till now, of which six were launched in Haridwar-Uttarakhand, Bahadurgarh-Delhi, Najafgarh-Delhi, Patna-Bihar, Bhabua-Bihar, and Jamshedpur-Jharkhand. Gaurishankar-Punjab, Purnia-Bihar, and Ghat Shila-Jharkhand will be opened anytime soon in this financial year.

“Our foray into Punjab will bolster our nationwide presence, and we have achieved a significant milestone today by deciding to open six mega stores under the high investment model. We have developed a comprehensive growth plan, both online and offline, to address market inefficiencies, a lack of excess inventory and certified products, and the undervaluation of pre-owned products. We aim to tap into major markets in smaller towns and cities through our offline market strategy. The opening of these stores will eliminate third-party involvement and directly connect with customers through our offline presence.” Yuvraj Aman Preet added.

Rockingdeals Private Limited was incorporated as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013 on January 13, 2017, with its registered office in New Delhi. It has multi-brand retail stores all over India. It buys 100% of inventory from Rockingdeals Circular Economy, a B2B sourcing company that specializes in unboxed, excess inventory, and refurbished products across 18 categories.