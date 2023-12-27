Heritage International Xperiential School Transcends towards a world ‘Beyond Borders’ with TEDx Youth HIXS 2023

Heritage International Xperiential School (HIXS), a distinguished institution in the international education space and ranked among the top 3 International Schools in India, organised the TEDx Youth HIXS event on 16th December 2023 at their middle and senior campus at Heritage Avenue, near Sec 58 in Gurugram.

Aimed at igniting boundless spirit urging exploration, unity, and the pursuit of a shared, sustainable, and flourishing global community, the event spanned over the theme of transcending limitations. The closely intertwined sub themes — science of happiness, reviving indigenous wisdom by preserving cultural heritage for a sustainable future and empowering youth voices brought together passionate speakers and participants.

Daisy Rana, Principal and Head of Heritage International Xperiential School, welcomed the guests and speakers. She expressed how in a world dominated by borders, this event questions whether these boundaries propel or impede humanity’s advancement. She said “(through this event) we aspire to evoke and provoke the wider community through a range of challenging and ambitious talks from speakers leading the global conversation in their respective fields.”

The panel of eminent speakers sparked conversations urging innovative solutions, cross-cultural unity while embracing diversity to break physical, cultural and ideological barriers for a more inclusive and interconnected world.

At Beyond Borders, we heard from spiritual leaders, activists, authors and many more, giving talks to inspire, challenge and to change the way the youth sees the world. This was an immersive, live event for anyone who believes ideas can create change and wants to be part of the global TEDx community of change-makers, leaders and creators.

Poonam Dahiya, Head of Senior School, HIXS said that, “Our theme for TEDx Youth HIXS 2023 has been carefully curated, seeing the need to work towards an inclusive and interconnected world. Our three sub themes are also such that they transcend borders and any cultural or gender divide. These sub themes acknowledge the importance of embracing indigenous and ecological wisdom to promote a more sustainable way of life; reflect a commitment to empower the youth to transform the world through youth driven digital activism and see value in seeking enduring happiness and a deeper sense of purpose in life.”

The TEDx Youth sessions witnessed stimulating discourse within the audience. The sessions brought to light important ideas and questions on the unconventional and underrepresented from the perspective of the youth.