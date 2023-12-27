FOMO begone! Zomato LIVE now dishing out the most LIT NYE events in your city Get ready to ring in the New Year in style!

Looking for all the scoop on where the party’s at this NYE? Fret not, homies! We got you covered.

Discover the hottest parties of this season to bring in 2024 on the NYE tab ‘Zomato Live’ on the Zomato app. This NYE, buckle up for a wild ride because we’ve handpicked experiences that are guaranteed to make your celebration an absolute blast! Tap into your unhinged spirit and allow us to be your passport to the raddest NYE escapades, most electrifying parties, music festivals, innovative experiences, and moments you won’t forget.

Some hot events that you should definitely check out:

Circus Festival Goa: Ready to party till you drop? A 5-day open-air extravaganza in Goa with exclusive sets from international headliners like Monolink, Jamie Jones, and Ben Klock, featuring Funktion One sound systems, Circus Festival Goa is your house and techno haven in the heart of Goa.

Social Offline PAN-India: Ring in 2024 at the SOCIAL House Party! The nationwide NYE celebration with Social Offline is at 51 venues across 13 cities on December 31st, 2023. It is going to be the ultimate New Year bash at SOCIAL with non-stop dancing, festive beats and the best start to 2024. Echo Music Festival: A musical extravaganza and the vibes of Goa, say no more. Experience Echo Music Festival in Goa from December 27th to January 1st, 2024, featuring a stellar line-up including performances by Bismil, Anuv Jain, DJ Chetas, DIVINE and more. Krank Goa: Vibe to the electronic sounds at Krank Goa from December 28th to 30th, 2023, featuring Korolova, Cubicolor, Raxon, Silver Panda, Space Motion, and Alar at Salud, Vagator.

The NYE tab ‘Zomato Live’ on the Zomato app has over 250+ events across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and Goa!

Get ready to paint the town all colours, because your kinda NYE scene is just a tap away!