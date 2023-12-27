End of Season Sale at Lulu Mall with exclusive 40-50% discounts on premier brands

Lulu Mall, Lucknow, is currently showcasing its vibrant shopping experience and presenting an array of premium fashion brands as it hosts its end-of-season sale. The mall is captivating shoppers with exclusive discounts ranging from 40-50% on an extensive selection of renowned brands, including Aldo, GAS, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, and many others.

This end-of-season sales extravaganza promises shoppers an unparalleled opportunity to indulge in top-notch fashion and lifestyle products at unbeatable prices. The participating brands, synonymous with style, quality, and innovation, are gearing up to offer significant discounts on a wide range of merchandise, from chic footwear and trendy apparel to sophisticated accessories.

“We are excited that this much-awaited end-of-season sale at Lulu Mall, Lucknow, is offering our patrons the chance to avail themselves of incredible offers from some of the most sought-after apparel brands. We aim to provide an unmatched shopping experience while celebrating our customers’ loyalty and passion for fashion,” said Sameer Verma, General Manager, Lulu Mall, Lucknow.

Shoppers can explore the latest collections and elevate their wardrobe with coveted items from renowned brands, all at incredible discounts. Whether it’s the latest footwear trends from Aldo, the contemporary styles from GAS, the casual sophistication of Jack & Jones, the chic offerings from Vero Moda, or the exclusive designs of Only, this sales event is set to satisfy diverse fashion preferences. The end-of-season sales at Lulu Mall, Lucknow attracts shoppers seeking premium products at remarkable prices.

Located at Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lulu Mall, Lucknow at 2.2 million sq. ft. is home to some of the biggest brands in India, including the largest Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect, Uniqlo, Decathlon, Starbucks, Nykaa Luxe, Kalyan Jewellers, Costa Coffee, Chili’s, and many more. Catering to the diverse tastes of every visitor, the mall houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a massive food court with 25 brand outlets that can accommodate 1600 patrons. Lulu Mall Lucknow also has a dedicated wedding shopping arena with a vast selection of jewelry, fashion, and premium watch brands. The mall has a dedicated multi-level parking facility for over 3,000 vehicles.