Author Gail Diamond’s New Book, “It’s Just the Way I Like It,” is a One-of-a-Kind Memoir That Offers Laughs, Memories, and Important Lessons from God

Gail Diamond has completed her new book, “It’s Just the Way I Like It”: an uplifting and playful memoir that shares the author’s struggles as a wife of a farmer, a mother of three small children, and crazy mishaps that just seem to follow her.

Author Gail Diamond grew up in farm country and lives on a dairy farm with her husband, Louie, in Fayette County, Pennsylvania. has been a music teacher in the public school system for more than thirty years. She has taught everything from elementary students to high school students, teaching both choirs and band. She grew up in the Geiger Church of the Brethren and was encouraged to sing and play the piano at a young age. After getting married, she moved away from home and became an active member of the Masontown Brethren Church where she plays the piano for worship every Sunday. She and her husband, Louie, have three children—Rachel, Jesse, and Luke.

Diamond writes, “Louie and I live on a dairy farm in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, just a little over an hour from Pittsburgh. While Louie does the farming, I do the teaching. I have been a music teacher in the public school system for more than thirty years. Our children are now grown and are out exploring what God has in store for them. As of this writing, Rachel lives in Atlanta, Georgia; Jesse in Sunnyvale, California; and Luke in Tucson, Arizona. When I encouraged them to chase their dreams, I never thought they would go so far to chase them.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gail Diamond’s new book shares the story of her husband’s tragic fall through a barn roof and how God gave her peace even as she drove to the emergency room.

For someone who likes to be in control of her life, she seems to be out of control most of the time. The book invites readers to learn how God used those times to teach her how to laugh at herself and discover the lessons God had for her. Her stories will make readers laugh out loud and bring them to tears. She invites readers to join her as she shares some of the stories that have brought her to where she is today—from never being enough to finding pure joy in a life that is just the way she likes it.

