Prime Video Orders The Girlfriend to Series Directed by and Starring Golden Globe Winner Robin Wright Opposite Olivia Cooke Alongside Laurie Davidson and Waleed Zuaiter

Series based on Michelle Frances international bestselling novel of the same name

CULVER CITY, California – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 3, 2024

Today, ahead of their inaugural Upfronts presentation on May 14, Prime Video announced that it has ordered The Girlfriend to series. Golden Globe winner Robin Wright (House of Cards) is currently set to star in and direct. Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon, Sound of Metal), Laurie Davidson(Mary and George), and Waleed Zuaiter (Gangs of London) are also currently set to star. The series is based on Michelle Frances novel of the same name. The Girlfriend will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Laura (Wright) wants for nothing. She has a glittering career, a loving husband, Howard (Zuaiter), and, above all, she has Daniel (Davidson), her precious only son. But Lauras seemingly perfect life is blown apart when Daniel brings home Cherry (Cooke), the girlfriend who changes everything. After an uncomfortable first meeting, Laura grows convinced that Cherry isnt who she says she is. While no one else can see what she sees, Laura refuses to stand by and watch Daniel be deceived. Shell do anything to protect him. As things go from bad to deadly, the question is, is Cherry a manipulative social climber? Or is Laura paranoid and possessive? The truth is a matter of perspective

The Girlfriend is a suspenseful family drama about the collapse of a mother and sons bond, shown through relatable themes of love, greed, and power, says Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. This series speaks directly to our Pan-English strategy maintained by Rola Bauer and were thrilled to work with Imaginarium and Robin Wright in adapting Michelle Frances compelling story for our global Prime Video customers.

Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke are the perfect pairing for this tangled, spiralling thriller, and The Imaginarium is excited to have the best partner in Amazon MGM Studios, said Jonathan Cavendish, The Imaginarium.

Im thrilled to be directing and acting in this wildly delicious psychological thriller filled with plot twists and surprising character turns, and to be working with such talented actors, Olivia and Laurie, and an overall amazing cast & crew…so excited! said Robin Wright.

To have Robin Wright both star and direct is beyond my wildest dreams, said Michelle Frances, author of the novel. She is the perfect Laura and I cant wait to see her bring The Girlfriend to the screen.

The series is produced by Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios. The series producer is Caroline Norris. The series is executive produced by Jonathan Cavendish, Robin Wright, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, John Zois, Dave Clarke, Gabbie Asher and Michelle Frances, and written by Gabbie Asher and Naomi Sheldon, with episodes written by Marek Horn, Ava Wong Davies, Isis Davis, and Helen Kingston.

About Imaginarium Productions:

Imaginarium Productions was founded in 2011 by actor & director Andy Serkis (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Lord of the Rings) and Jonathan Cavendish (Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Bridget Jones Diary). Since its creation, the company has produced a number of feature films and high-end television dramas including Mowgli, with cast including Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch and Cate Blanchett, directed by Andy Serkis and released by Netflix; supernatural horror The Ritual, starring Rafe Spall, for eOne and Netflix; Breathe, an inspiring true-life story starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, written by Academy-Award winning William Nicholson and directed by Andy Serkis; a second horror for Netflix, No One Gets Out Alive and the football comedy Next Goal Wins, directed by Taika Waititi, starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss. For television – Death and Nightingales, for the BBC, written and directed by Allan Cubitt and starring Matthew Rhys, Ann Skelly and Jamie Dornan, and Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, written by Joe Barton, for Netflix. Imaginarium Productions is also currently in post-production on an adaptation of George Orwells Animal Farm directed by Andy Serkis.

About Prime Video:

Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Saltburn, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, The Boys, and AIR; licensed fan favorites Dawsons Creek and M3GAN; Prime member exclusive Thursday Night Football; and programming from partners such as Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video Channels add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 450 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles, including blockbusters such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy content such as Jury Duty and Bosch: Legacy free with ads on Freevee. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visitwww.amazon.com/primevideo.