CropLife Asia announces new Office Bearers for 2024

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – CropLife Asia, the regional voice of the plant science industry, today announced a new lineup for the organization’s Office Bearers within the Board of Directors. Following the CropLife Asia 2024 Annual General Meeting, changes include the installation of Mr. Rahoul Vijay Kumar Sawani as President of CropLife Asia with immediate effect.

Mr. Rahoul Sawani serves as President, Asia Pacific with Corteva Agriscience. Appointed to this position in 2022, Mr. Sawani is responsible for delivering the company’s regional strategy and overseeing the growth of the business in the Asia-Pacific region. Highly experienced in the agricultural sector, Mr. Sawani has held various positions in across the plant science industry in his 18-year career and was previously Vice-President, South Asia with Corteva Agriscience.

The new roster for the CropLife Asia Office Bearers is as follows:

Rahoul Sawani, President, Asia-Pacific, Corteva Agriscience – President

Pramod Thota, President FMC Asia-Pacific, Vice-President, FMC Corporation – Vice-President

Alexander Berkovskiy, Regional Director, AMEA, Syngenta – Treasurer

Simone Barg, Senior Vice President, Agricultural Solutions Asia Pacific, BASF – Secretary

“As climate change intensifies and farmers in Asia face increasing challenges with crop production, plant science plays an important role in ensuring a robust, resilient and sustainable food system for the region. We’re grateful to have experienced and strong leaders comprising our CropLife Asia Board of Directors at such a consequential time for our region,” said Dr. Siang Hee Tan, Executive Director of CropLife Asia.

