Hong Kong – EPD expresses sadness on fatal industrial accident at North East New Territories Landfill

EPD expresses sadness on fatal industrial accident at North East New Territories Landfill *****************************************************************************************



The Director of Environmental Protection, Dr Samuel Chui, was deeply saddened by the fatal industrial accident at the North East New Territories (NENT) Landfill that occurred today (December 25) and extended his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) is very concerned about the accident. The EPD has immediately instructed the contractor to fully co-operate with the Labour Department in its investigation and submit a report on the accident within five days. The EPD will also investigate into the incident.

The EPD has contacted the deceased’s family to extend sympathies and provide them with appropriate assistance. It is noted that the contractor will give an ex-gratia relief payment to the deceased’s family.

The 60-year-old deceased man, hired by the contractor of the North West New Territories Transfer Station, was responsible for operating the waste tipper at the NENT Landfill. Around 2pm today, while he was working at the NENT Landfill, he was suspected to be hit by a reversing waste container truck and fell unconscious. He was sent to North District Hospital where he was certified dead.