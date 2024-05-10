Christian Children’s Book Author Teresa Haven Pelinski Already Set with Exhibit for Children’s Book About Heaven’s Rain of Blessings at HKBF 2024

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, May 9, 2024

For many international publishers, the Hong Kong Book Fair remains a highly sought venue for introducing new books to reading audiences across the Asian mainland. On the other hand, even independent authors are finding ways to present their work during this convention for the sole purpose of sharing their ideas with more readers.

These include a significant number of Christian authors like Teresa Haven Pelinski. To date, she has already published a few childrens books that aim to teach the basics of family faith as part of her own ministry work. The most recent one is titled Rain From Heaven, which not only gives a Christian spin on teaching young readers the importance of rain but also how to see many things in life as blessings from God. Its a book that speaks about the blessings in rain and teaches kids to see such things as gifts from God.

Rain From Heaven was inspired by a true conversation between a mother and daughter about where rain comes from. It teaches about how rain is a gift from Heaven as well as how it shows God at work in caring for creation. Along the way, children will then learn why the storm and the rain are not things to be afraid of.

The book is just one of many projects that Pelinski has dedicated herself to. In 2006, she began her own ministry with a message of helping people know just how blessed they are to be children of the Most-High God. She is a dedicated prayer warrior whose faith had helped her battle childhood depression. And thus, she hopes to be an instrument of that same faith by exhibiting her work at global book publishing conventions.

Attendees to the Hong Kong Book Fair 2024 can find Rain From Heaven on display at the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet exhibit. The international book fair will kick off from July 17 to 23, 2024, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Harbor Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

The childrens Christian book is available in paperback and eBook on ReadersMagnet Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. For information about Teresa Haven Pelinskis other books, please visit her website at https://www.teresahavenpelinski.com/.

Rain From Heaven

Author: Teresa Haven Pelinski

Published date: December 13, 2023

Publisher: ReadersMagnet LLC

Genre: Childrens Christian Book

Author Bio

Teresa Haven Baltzegar Pelinski was born on August 23, 1960 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to Jefferson D. Baltzegar and Lucretia K. Baltzegar. She retired from state government in 2007 after twenty-nine years of service and is now living in Gilbert, South Carolina. Married to John J. Pelinski. She has one child of her own, four stepchildren and eight step-grandchildren. She began singing in church as a child. She is a singer-songwriter who is currently recording her first album last year 2022. She began her own ministry in the year 2006, which is called Dontcha Know? You are a Child of the Most-High God!. Her ministry is about visiting, praying and singing for the sick and others that need encouragement in their lives. She is a prayer warrior and her faith in Jesus Christ got her through depression and worries as a child. Her faith is strong, and she knows Jesus has been with her every moment of her life. She enjoys painting and crafting in her leisure times.