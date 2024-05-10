Escape to an Era of Retro Reverie with LEGO® Icons Retro Radio

WEBWIRE – Thursday, May 9, 2024

The LEGO Group unveils the LEGO Icons Retro Radio set, a nostalgic nod to the iconic music styles of the 1950s and 1960s. The retro radio promises a delightful voyage through musical time, combining vintage charm with contemporary functionality.

This 906-piece set brings the summer vibes and offers a unique and novel experience to music, art and nostalgia aficionados. Once the build is complete, the build features a dial to turn the sound on/off or switch between different pre-recorded sounds in soundbrick mimicking a real retro radio. With a modern twist, music fans can insert and hide a mobile phone via the radios back panel to play tunes.

Transport back to the 1950s and 1960s, eras that became powerful forms of expression and creativity. With vintage decoration and vibrant colours, the retro radio integrates seamlessly with todays modern interior making this set a captivating decorative centrepiece and the perfect gift for any occasion.

The LEGO Icons Retro Radio is available for LEGO Insiders from 1st June 2024 at www.LEGO.com/radio and LEGO Stores for all from 1st June priced at 99.99 / 89.99/ $99.99.

Product Details

LEGO Icons Retro Radio

Age: 18+

RRP: 99,99 /99,99 $ / 89,99

Pieces: 906 pieces

Product No.: 10334

Dimensions: Measures over 13 in. (32 cm) high, 9 in. (23 cm) wide

and 2.5 in. (7 cm) deep

Available:

LEGO Insiders: 1st June 2024

All: 4th June 2024

Link: www.LEGO.com/radio

