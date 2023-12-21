Professional Content Writing by Marketdata

Hate To Write Business Content? Well Do It For You.

You may be great at sales, software, operations, or management, but business writing? not so much.

Ongoing content creation takesa a lot of work, and time, and many small businesses simply dont have the staff to do it.

Content can inform an audience, drive a message, pitch an idea, develop personality, and sell the merits of a product. Content writing is the most crucial and important part of online businesses that helps in building and expanding their online presence.

The first and foremost quality of an incredible content writer is Research proficiency, and knowing the target audience. Research is where Marketdata and John LaRosa shine.

To compete today, you need to make a great first impression. Bad spelling and grammar makes a company look amateurish and turns away prospective customers. Your messages and website need to persuade prospects and build confidence and trust.

Dont try to do it all yourself. Leave the writing to the experts. Tell your story and get your message across with perfect grammar, perfect spelling, calls to action, and copy that gets clients engaged with you.

Marketdata and John LaRosa, MBA, provide powerful web content writing services to companies large and small. Whether you are a start-up, a large multinational company, a mid-sized firm or a non-profit, communicating with your prospects and clients is more important than ever.

We have decades of experience writing 300+ industry and market studies, hundreds of Press Releases, thousands of articles and blog posts, business plans, white papers, and website copy.

Reasons Why Contnt Writing Is Important

* Content writing can improve your SEO ranking

* Helps you establish thought leadership

* Helps develop a better customer relationship

* Improve brand recall and awareness

* Increase website traffic

* Boost conversion rates

* Generate leads

* Create social media followers

What Marketdata and John Can Do For You:

Press Releases

Website content: home page, FAQs page, About Us page, Product pages

Business plans

Marketing plans

E-Newsletter or E-zine articles

PowerPoint slides

White papers or special reports

Case studies or product success stories

Video scripts

Pay per click ads

Blog posts

If you need some research related to the project, well do that, at no extra charge.

Get Started:

Let us take this task off your shoulders. You dont have to hire an expensive advertising agency or PR firm for your content creation needs.

Contact Mr. LaRosa by email (john@marketdataenterprises.com) or phone us at 813-971-8080 and let us know what you need done, your objectives, and your deadline. Well discuss your project, pricing and deadlines. A la carte projects or monthly retainer starting at $500. Satisfaction guaranteed. Cancel any time. Marketdata LLC is a 44-year old market research & consulting firm, with experience in a wide variety of markets and industries. We provide market studies, consulting and more. Website: marketdataenterprises.com.