Found Purpose Inc/ (SP) Ricard McEachern/ A Special Invitation to Light Up Lives This Christmas

Imagine a Christmas where every seat at the table tells a story of courage and resilience. This is the vision behind Found Purpose Inc.’s inaugural Christmas Dinner – a gathering dedicated not just to sharing a meal, but to fostering hope and understanding for those facing mental health challenges during the holidays.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, our commitment to creating positive change in our community is unwavering. Our founder, Courtlin Fields, propelled by his personal experiences of loss and loneliness, envisions this event as a beacon of light for those often overlooked during this festive season. Courtlin’s story, marked by the loss of his father and grandmother, mirrors the silent struggles many face during what should be a time of joy and togetherness.

Our Christmas Dinner is more than a simple gathering; it is a heartfelt invitation to a community where each individual is heard, seen, and valued. It’s an opportunity to celebrate together, to share stories, and to remind everyone that they are not alone in their journey. It’s about rekindling the warmth of the holiday spirit in hearts that may have grown cold from solitude and grief.

This event is a crucial step towards healing and unity. Your support, whether through monetary contributions or in-kind donations, plays a pivotal role in transforming our vision into reality. Your generosity will help us provide not just a warm meal, but an environment of comfort, companionship, and joy to our guests, many of whom yearn for a sense of belonging during this time of year.

In addition to our Christmas Dinner, we also host the “Found Purpose” podcast, available on all major streaming platforms. Our podcast is an extension of our mission, sharing stories and insights that foster a deeper understanding and awareness of mental health issues. It’s a platform where voices that are often unheard get to share their narratives, offering hope and solidarity to listeners.

Thank you for considering our request. Together, we can illuminate lives with the spirit of the season and bring true meaning to the phrase ‘holiday cheer’. We are excited and hopeful for the opportunity to collaborate with you in this heartfelt endeavor.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Courtlin Fields

Founder, Found Purpose Inc.

About Found Purpose Inc

Join us on Monday, December 25, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Co-op, located at 168 Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, as we celebrate the first year of mental health recovery’ 1st annual Christmas dinner, ”Found Purpose Inc.”

At this event, we’ll also introduce Fields-Caffe Tea, a heartfelt initiative with all proceeds supporting Fields’ nonprofit, Found Purpose, which provides therapy for those in need.

Fields’ book delves into his life’s journey through poetry, emphasizing emotional expression and unity. You can pre-order it at major online retailers.

Fields’ motivation for Found Purpose Inc comes from his personal mental health battles. By purchasing Fields-Caffe Tea, you contribute to this important cause, offering support to individuals who can’t afford therapy.

Don’t miss this free special Christmas dinner at The Co-op in Brooklyn New York, You can be broken, damaged, or shattered. All things are fixable. Let’s start healing in the spirit with great food. You don’t have to be a lone this Christmas