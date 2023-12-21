Arya.ag unites industry leaders at RITH-Climate Summit ’23 to advance sustainable farming practices

The RITH-Climate Summit ’23, organised by Arya.ag, India’s largest and only profitable integrated grain commerce platform, in partnership with Bayer Foundation India, brought together leaders from diverse sectors in its first edition. The summit, organised in Delhi, was a landmark event that brought together representatives from 45 diverse farmer producer organisations (FPOs), including women-led FPOs from various Indian states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

The one-day RITH Climate Summit ’23 witnessed the culmination of ideas to improve the competitiveness of Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) by emphasising climate-resilient and regenerative farming practices, addressing challenges encountered by small and marginal farmers, particularly in resource access and dealing with the effects of climate change. Shri Franklin L. Khobung, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, graced the RITH-Climate Summit ’23 with his esteemed presence, elevating the event’s importance.

Prasanna Rao, CEO&CO-Founder of Arya.ag, stated, “The RITH-Climate Summit ’23, organised by Arya.ag, represents a pivotal stride in our commitment to empowering farmers. Recently, as part of a comprehensive study conducted by the Development Finance Corporation (DFC), we looked at our presence in climate-stressed regions across India and realised the crucial challenges being faced by our farmers. By uniting industry leaders, experts, and diverse farmer producer organisations from across India, we aim to catalyse a transformative dialogue on incentivising sustainable farming practices by creating market-led ecosystems.”

Rith means ecological balance and the event was designed to feature a range of panelists and representatives from the industry, farm verticals, development sector and the government. The discussions centred around creating market-led ecosystems, strengthening relationships between FPOs, and leveraging technology for sustainable agricultural practices.

The synergistic partnership between forward-thinking corporations such as Bayer, Arya.ag and the dynamic Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) is pivotal in propelling the agenda of sustainable farming to new heights. Our shared initiatives not only exemplify our commitment but also serve as a resounding testament to the unwavering dedication we bring to the noble cause of fostering a sustainable and resilient agricultural landscape for the benefit of present and future generations – said Sarita Bahl – Director – Bayer Foundation India

“Strengthening farmers’ awareness of the importance of embracing climate-resilient agriculture can be accomplished by reinforcing agricultural extension services. The existing lack of knowledge regarding climate-resilient practices emphasises the necessity for enhanced outreach and education in this field.” said Dr Sudheer K Goel – IAS, Former Addtl. Chief Secretary – Agriculture and Marketing, Govt. of Maharashtra.

Encouraging farmers to adopt change could involve a government-driven policy initiative, providing working capital to Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). Additionally, private collaborators could play a role in developing green technologies, while aggregators could facilitate the convergence of market players and farmers on a unified platform – said Amit Kumar – Head of Sustainable and Inclusive Growth at UNDP.

Arya.ag remains committed to its mission of supporting farmers and advancing sustainable agricultural practices. The outcomes of the RITH- Climate Summit ’23 will pave the way for more collaborative efforts and innovations in the agricultural sector.

ABOUT – Arya.ag

