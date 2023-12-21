Ambuja Cements Uplifts Healthcare Facilities for the Tribal Community in West Bengal’s Farakka region

Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, through its CSR arm, has forged a strategic partnership with the Health Department in order to enhance the healthcare facilities for the the tribal communities of Shymlapur village in Farakka region of Murshidabad district. This is a substantial step towards integrating modern healthcare practices into community welfare that has been relying on traditional treatments so far.

A doorstep healthcare service, spearheaded by Health Sakhi Kalpana Mandal, specifically addresses the unique challenges faced by tribal women in accessing healthcare. They dedicatedly focus on providing late-night assistance, pregnancy testing, and family planning services. Their ‘Matriyan’ program, offering free vehicle services, plays a pivotal role in ensuring that vital healthcare reaches every household in the tribal village.

The success of this initiative is evident from the effective delivery of pregnancy test kits, blood pressure screenings, HB testing, and the distribution of essential supplements and family planning resources. This comprehensive approach has resulted in a noteworthy achievement: a 100% institutional delivery rate in Shymlapur village.

The infusion of modern healthcare practices is creating a positive impact on the tribal communities of Shymlapur. The empowerment of tribal women through specialized services, exemplifies how modern healthcare practices are tailored to meet the specific needs of the community, ensuring comprehensive and culturally sensitive care.

Going beyond doorstep services, the program includes health camps and educational sessions, actively fostering heightened health awareness among the tribal community. This holistic approach not only improves healthcare access but also seamlessly integrates the tribal population into mainstream healthcare services.

Ambuja Cements’ commitment to enhancing healthcare in Murshidabad’s tribal areas aligns seamlessly with its business ethos. These initiatives not only elevate the quality of healthcare but also cultivate a sense of trust and engagement within the community, paving the way for sustainable health advancements.