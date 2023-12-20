Trinity Gaming India along with Lenovo, Intel and Youtube takes first steps to reshape the Indian creator economy

Trinity Gaming India, launched Gamerz Night Live, a virtual gaming campaign property which has attracted around 10M viewers so far. The campaign has been launched in collaboration with Lenovo, Intel and Youtube, and is focused on developing the Indian creator community. This initiative has provided a platform for over 100 creators from across the country to showcase their talents. The campaign has been launched to assist upcoming creators in promoting their content, building their profiles, and sharing the spotlight with other top creators. The event has featured leading content creators and influencers, including Mortal, Scout, Regaltos, among other regional, micro and mini creators from around the country.

The campaign has run for a period of over 11 weeks and has successfully aired more than 14 episodes to date, complemented by regular uploads of shorts and community posts and has generated over 6M+ views with 15 Episodes aired over YouTube. The Gamerz Night Live account serves as the platform for all upcoming episode announcements, highlight reels from previous episodes, engaging stories, and collaborative posts, these have generated over 10M Views until now.

YouTube Gaming is the home for some of the most popular gaming creators around the world, gaming events and premieres and only-on-YouTube moments that draw the gaming community together.

Commenting on the success of the IP, Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Trinity Gaming India, said, “At Trinity Gaming India, our primary objective has consistently been to furnish creators with a platform conducive to growth and the establishment of a career in gaming. Through Gamerz Night Live, we are presenting unprecedented opportunities for creators nationwide, irrespective of their current size and follower count. The resounding success and positive feedback witnessed this year serve as a testament to the promising trajectory, assuring an even more substantial presence in the gaming landscape for the upcoming year.”

The games played by the creators include Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), Valorant, CS Source 2, Fall Guys, Among Us, Prop Hunt, and GTA V. The partnered creators come together not only to create fun content but also to battle it out as part of a team in BGMI, Valorant, and CSGO.

With such fan-favorite titles and creators, Gamerz Night Live aims to penetrate audiences across the country, making it a highly inclusive and diverse celebration of gaming. The event will conclude by December 2023.

Speaking about the IP, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, Dentsu and Dentsu Gaming Lead, said “Gamerz Night Live is the first ever recreational gaming IP where gaming content creators of varied sizes come together and enjoy gaming as a wholesome part of entertainment. Brands like Lenovo & Intel have marked their footprints in the gaming industry by launching gaming centric brands like legion, loq, gaming IdeaPad, Intel Arc, 13th gen processors which are beneficial for the consumers to make, record and consume content. Through Gamerz Night Live Intel & Lenovo get a chance to showcase themselves in front of the relevant audience focusing on the TGs suitable for brands like Lenovo & Intel.”

About Trinity Gaming India

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur duo Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao, Trinity Gaming India is a leading gaming content & marketing company. Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, the company operates in other geographies like Southeast Asia (Singapore) and Mena (Dubai). The company caters to publishers, platforms, and brands with an aim to build India’s largest talent pool in the gaming community. Trinity is a creator service provider (CSP) for Facebook and is exclusive to the Facebook gaming partner program for the South Asian region, managing over 700 Facebook creators. The company also caters to Krafton in India by exclusively facilitating content, event, and marketing activities for the brand in the country.