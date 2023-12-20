Richard Trevino, Jr.’s Riveting Autobiography Featuring Life in the French Foreign Legion Exhibited at the Guadalajara International Book Fair 2023

San Diego, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, December 19, 2023

This story is about a man who had his feelings bottled up for way too long. Not able to tell his family why he did the things he did and not able to recoup the lost years away from the people who he loved.

For many publishers both in and out of the Americas, the Guadalajara International Book Fair is the last major book fair to exhibit in before the year wraps up. For many book lovers in the city of Guadalajara, its the one place to find all sorts of new and exciting stories.

Likewise, former military man Richard Trevino, Jr. had just the tale for those looking for real-life accounts of military action, adventure, and personal transformation.

He told it all via his autobiography Legion: A Texans Adventure in the French Foreign Legion. The book was recently displayed at the Guadalajara International Book Fair with the help of ReadersMagnet, a book marketing and self-publishing company.

In popular imagination, the French Foreign Legion remains to be the stuff of classical movies. But in his account, Trevino shows that the legion is very much alive and rich with its own dynamic military tradition.

Born in the oil and ranch region of South Texas, Trevino grew up with all the poverty and hardship experienced by many Mexican-Americans. He was taught to grow up tough and to never show emotional weakness.

Legion: A Texans Adventure in the French Foreign Legion came about as he finally had the courage to share his thoughts and feelings after decades of burying everything within. His life after entering the U.S. Army and then the French Foreign Legion brought him to many places around the world but also had him involved in things he once deemed unspeakable.

Yet, in the telling of his story, he came to realize that it was possible to have a life that was better than most yet also worse than most at the same time. He hopes that his story offers people a new perspective on military life as well as how they perceive their own.

Legion: A Texans Adventure in the French Foreign Legion by Richard Trevino, Jr. is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore.

Legion: A Texans Adventure in the French Foreign Legion

Author: Richard Trevino, Jr.

Published date: October 17, 2020

Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing

Genre:Autobiography

Author Bio

Born in the oil and ranch region of South Texas in a small town called Alice, the birthplace of Tejano music, to a poor working-class family. There was no work for his family in Alice in the early 70s, and subsequently having to move to San Marcos, which is on the edge of the Texas Hill Country, looking for better jobs and better opportunities for the small family. As a young boy, he yearned for adventure and always wanted to see the world.

Having to grow up as a ranch hand gave Richard the strength and determination to be persistent in life. To adapt to any situation and to move forward in life no matter what the situation. Qualities that he would need later in life after joining the US Army and the French Army.

From the hills of Korea to the deserts of Africa he has roamed. You know to some people hes the unluckiest guy in the world but to others, hes the luckiest S.O.B. youll ever meet. Either way, you see it he is Richard Trevino Jr. from a small town in Texas and he is very happy that readers are taking the time to read his little story about his life.