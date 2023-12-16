ReadersMagnet Showcased “Papa’s Lessons: A Soviet Survivor’s Story” by Mariya Timkovsky at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 15, 2023

“In a time of conflict, take the time to look beyond the news headlines and notice the average citizens. Youll find yourself sharing more in common with those halfway across the world than you may have realized at first,”

The biography Papas Lessons: A Soviet Survivors Story was displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse). The book trade fair occurred last October 18-22, 2023, at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The 75th-anniversary edition of the show attracted over 105,000 trade visitors from 130 countries during the three prime trade days last October. From publishers to literary connoisseurs, visitors worldwide were delighted to explore ReadersMagnets featured books, especially Mariyas book, which offers relevant ideas for todays global readers.

Papas Lessons is the inspiring true story of Vladimir Naumovich Timkovsky, a man who overcame immense obstacles and soon became a beloved math teacher. He endured the horrors of World War II, the loss of his father, anti-Semitism, Soviet-era poverty, multiple bouts of sickness, and frequently interrupted schooling. Despite these hardships, he remained determined to pursue his dreams and never let lifes limitations stop him. His legacy transcended borders from Leningrad to Siberia and eventually to New York City.

Vladimir Timkovsky is the grandfather of author Mariya Timkovsky. Deeply inspired by his discipline and altruism, Mariya documented and chronicled her grandfathers extraordinary life stories in her debut book.

In her foreword of Papas Lessons, Mariya said: The story you are about to read is multiple years in the making. My grandfather, Vladimir Naumovich Timkovsky, had shared stories about his life with me all of the time, but I made the decision to begin documenting it so that it can be preserved for longer.

With the help of my father, Igor Timkovsky, I received many audio recordings in which my grandfather shares his life in a semi-chronological way. These were all in Russian, which I translated over a number of years in between my regular day job as a teacher. After a certain point, he chose to write some of his stories by hand, which he neatly labeled and organized for me.

Mariya allowed her grandfathers stories to guide her, making her writing process unique. In her writing, she provided explanations of the correct pronunciation and usage of the Russian language to help her readers understand better. She completed her book with the help of her father, Igor.

Papas Lessons is a breathtaking narrative of an ordinary Russian survivor that is poignant and inspiring. With sincerity, wit, and sensitivity, Mariya captures her grandfathers legacy in all its glory: vast, empowering, resilient, and remarkable.

Order a copy of Papas Lessons: A Soviet Survivors Story by Mariya Timkovsky today on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Papas Lessons: A Soviet Survivors Story

Author: Mariya Timkovsky

Genre: Nonfiction/Biography

Publisher: Amazon Kindle Direct-Publishing

Published date: May 20, 2022

Author

Mariya Timkovsky was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, and immigrated with her parents and grandparents to New York City when she was nine months old. She grew up listening to her grandparents stories of their lives in the Soviet Union, and they passed down their love of literature to her. After receiving her B.A. from Brandeis University in Psychology and English and M.A. from Lesley University in Moderate Special Education, she continued to reside in Massachusetts with her partner. She began her career teaching middle school English Language Arts, following in her grandfathers footsteps.