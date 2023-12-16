Next Hotel Melbourne joins Curio Collection by Hilton as its First Property in Victoria’s Capital

Like all hotels in Curio Collection by Hilton, Next Hotel Melbourne evokes bespoke stories through its elevated offerings and considered design

MELBOURNE, Australia – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 15, 2023

Curio Collection by Hilton welcomes Next Hotel Melbourne as the brands first Melbourne property in the global portfolio of nearly 150 individually remarkable hotels. Each hotel in the Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio is handpicked for their distinctive architecture and design, world-class food and beverage, and curated experiences in exciting destinations around the world, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors.

Set amongst the citys prestigious 80 Collins precinct thats home to high fashion and hospitality hotspots, Next Hotel Melbourne first opened in 2021 and has since quickly established itself as the hotel of choice amongst discerning travellers to Melbourne. The property is characterised by sophisticated interiors inspired by world travel and the local neighbourhood of Collins Streetcouturires, nearby Chinatown and the sites history as the Horse & Carriage Bazaar throughout the late 19thcentury. Intriguing artwork from local artists, eclectic objet dart and residential touches combine seamlessly with welcoming service and authentic experiences to infuse each stay with a quintessential Melbourne character.

We are thrilled to welcome Hiltons third brand in Melbourne with this exceptional hotel. Next Hotel Melbourne now joins Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street and DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne Flinders Street in this storied city. Our portfolio of brands is catered to meet the diverse needs of todays travellers and showcases our strength and commitment to expanding further in this region, said Paul Hutton, area vice president and head of Australasia, Hilton.

Designed to offer guests one-of-a-kind moments in some of the worlds most sought-after destinations, each Curio Collection by Hilton hotel is celebrated for its unique story, encouraging guests to explore and immerse themselves in the locale. As the second Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in Australia and the first in Melbourne, Next Hotel Melbourne is where guests can embrace a distinctive and artful way of life, said Andrew Ling, senior director, Lifestyle Brands, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

Comprising 255 stylish rooms and suites, Next Hotel Melbourne offers an elegant stay experience with considered design details, beautiful linen bedding and thoughtful amenities including Dyson hairdryers, Melbourne-based Hunter Lab care products, a curated mini bar featuring in-house cocktails and local artisan snacks as well as access to an evolving program of distinctly Melbourne film, fashion and visual arts events and activities staged in the hotels spaces throughout the year.

La Madonna Restaurant & Baron the third floor of the hotel provides a coveted dining and drinking enclave for locals and guests alike. Helmed by renowned Melbourne chef, Paul Turner, its noteworthy Italian-Asian inspired menu along with a unique in-house barrel-ageing program for cocktails and spirits, has ensured a raft of accolades, including Victorias Best Hotel Restaurant and a Good Food Guide Chefs Hat. Share small plates perched at the bar, lounge over cocktails, sink into a booth for intimate dinners, feast at larger tables; or do all of the above at this dining destination that challenges the notion of a traditional hotel restaurant and bar. Meanwhile, street sideIngresso Caf, located on the ground floor, offers early morning coffees, on-the-go pastries and lunch.

Other facilities for guests to reconnect and recharge include The Club an exclusive guest-only lounge for refuelling, working and winding down from the day. Guests can enjoy continental breakfast, refreshments round-the-clock and a sophisticated space to work while aperitivo is offered every evening featuring favourite Victorian wines and a selection of bites to eat. For those who enjoy staying active any time of day, a well-equipped Fitness Centre is open 24 hours.

The whole team is excited for our hotels new chapter as we join Curio Collection by Hiltons prestigious global portfolio that recognises our remarkable Melbourne-style of hospitality on the world stage, says Cameron Brown, hotel manager, Next Hotel Melbourne.

In joining the unique portfolio,Next Hotel Melbourne, Curio Collection by Hiltonis now part ofHilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hiltons 22 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, and free standard WiFi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

For more information or to make reservations, please visitNext Hotel Melbourne, Curio Collection by Hiltonor call+61 3 9118 3333.

Read more about Curio Collection by Hilton atstories.hilton.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,400 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 124 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortunes 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 173 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money cant buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 145 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a kind moments in the worlds most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the Curio Collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.