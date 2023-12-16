Future Electronics Promotes Employee Health with Dental and Vision Care Information Sessions

Future Electronics is proud to offer premium benefits to eligible MADC employees. These benefits include dental and vision care, an important part of whole-body health and wellness.

To help educate and encourage employees, representatives from Visionworks and Delta Dental came onsite and hosted information booths at the MADC. Employees were able to pass by, ask questions, and learn about the best ways to prioritize their dental and eye health. Employees also got more information about what is covered by their group benefits and how to make the most of them.

MADC employees were grateful for the information presented and left feeling confident about ways they could take further care of their health. Future Electronics partnership with both Visionworks and Delta Dental has been ongoing for many years. The two organizations visit the MADC annually for information sessions like this.

Future Electronics is delighted to continue hosting health and wellness events and sessions for all employees.

