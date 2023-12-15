Hong Kong – Members of public welcome to join C919 Aircraft Flight Demonstration in Hong Kong Photo Competition

Members of public welcome to join C919 Aircraft Flight Demonstration in Hong Kong Photo Competition ******************************************************************************************



The home-grown aircraft C919 will conduct a demonstration flight over Victoria Harbour on Saturday (December 16) for members of the public to admire its charisma. To commemorate this significant event, the Transport and Logistics Bureau (TLB) and the Hong Kong Airport Authority (AAHK) jointly organise the C919 Aircraft Flight Demonstration in Hong Kong Photo Competition (Photo Competition). Members of the public and photography enthusiasts are welcome to join and capture the very moment of the C919 soaring over Victoria Harbour.

A series of visit activities for the C919 and ARJ21 are underway in Hong Kong. A spokesman for the TLB said, “C919 and ARJ21 are the first two home-grown civil aircrafts of the country, signifying a major breakthrough in the country’s civil aviation technologies and an important milestone in the development of the aviation manufacturing industry. This visit to Hong Kong is the first time for the C919 to visit a city outside the Mainland, fully demonstrating the country’s deep affection for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The TLB is deeply honored and privileged by this arrangement, and would like to express gratitude to the Civil Aviation Administration of China for their strong support to Hong Kong all along.”

If weather permits, C919 will take off at around 10:30am this Saturday from Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). It will then overfly Victoria Harbour from west to east and circle around the Hong Kong Island twice, at a height of around 1 500ft and 1 000ft respectively. The public can admire the charisma of the C919 aircraft up close at both sides of Victoria Harbour, including the Tsim Sha Tsui East waterfront, Golden Bauhinia Square, Kwun Tong promenade, Quarry Bay Promenade, West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade, and the Central and Western District Promenade. For more details of the flight demonstration, please visit the website of the Civil Aviation Department (CAD): www.cad.gov.hk/english/comac_flightdemonstration.html.

Participants of the Photo Competition can submit their work through AAHK’s website from December 16 until December 29. There will be a champion, first runner-up, second runner-up and 50 merit awards. Each awardee will receive round-trip air tickets to designated destinations. Results will be announced in January next year. Details of the event are available at the AAHK’s website: www.hongkongairport.com/en/C919photos.page.

The country has indicated at the National 14th Five-Year Plan and the Outline Development Plan for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area her support to Hong Kong for consolidating and enhancing its status as an international aviation hub. The TLB is proactively collaborating with the AAHK in full steam to take forward the construction of the Three Runway System and development of HKIA into an Airport City so as to further expand its capacity and functions. The Government is also collaborating with other airports in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) with a view to building a world-class airport cluster in the region.

On the other hand, manpower training work is also indispensable to the sustainable development of the aviation industry. In addition to the introduction of the Labour Importation Scheme for the Transport Sector – Aviation Industry on the premise of ensuring the employment priority for local workers, the TLB will continue to encourage more new blood to join the aviation industry and assist practitioners to upgrade their skillsets through various subsidy and incentive schemes under the Maritime and Aviation Training Fund, thereby supporting the long-term development of the aviation industry in Hong Kong.

The TLB will work hand in hand with the CAD and the AAHK to make the best use of the policy support from the country for facilitating the long-term sustainable development of the aviation industry in Hong Kong and the GBA.