“The Lady in the Castle,” by Robert Tecklenburg, Now Available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Lady in the Castle by Robert Tecklenburg. This riveting historical fiction is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

As a fast-paced historical drama of a young Austrian aristocrat’s struggle against tyranny, war, and social upheaval, a survivor and lady emerge strong, but filled with a deep sense of purpose and commitment to honoring the defenders of the Battle of Castle Itter.

The year is 1945, and the Gestapo sentences Maria Von Eickler to death at Dachau concentration camp for treason. Her husband, Josef, marched off to war immediately following their wedding night, and serves in the Wehrmacht fighting on the Western Front. Her plight is unknown to him. Kurt, an SS Officer but childhood friend, rescues her from certain death to serve high-ranking French politicians and soldiers imprisoned by Hitler in Castle Itter in the Austrian Tyrol.

Robert Tecklenburg writes historical fiction, but calls Ernest Hemingway, Curt Vonnegut, and Viktor Frankl important influences on his life and writing. Like Tecklenburg, their war experiences shaped their lives and their work. His own combat experiences and long years of work as a trauma therapist for other combat veterans in many ways defined his writing. He is the author of Chasing Pancho Villa, Prague: Darkness Descending, and Cold War. Born in Iowa, he now lives in Virginia.

The Lady in the Castle, 240 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-316-3, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com