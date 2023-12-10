‘Tis the Season at Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore

Celebrate the holiday season with elegant dcor, festive-themed menus, and an unparalleled Instagrammable moment

Baltimore, U.S.A. – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 8, 2023

Itis that special time of the year when Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore rolls out the red carpet for the holiday season and celebrates with specially curated experiences for the whole family to enjoy.

Tis the Season for Dazzling Decor

The wintry magic begins the moment guests step into lobby, which features a specially themed Christmas themed gingerbread tree installation. Designed and created by Executive Chef Tristan Baker, the 8-foot-tall (2.5 metre) display is made of 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of royal icing and 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of flour, which is adorned with 800 individual handcrafted gingerbread cookies.

Tis the Season for Special Moments

In need of a venue for this years holiday card? Look no further than Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore. Open now through January 7, 2024, guests and locals alike are invited to enjoy the Hotels sought-after Winter Village pop-up experience backdropped by unrivalled views of the harbour and city skyline. The Instagrammable moment, located on the outdoor Harbour Terrace, will transform back into a winter wonderland with an 1,800 square-foot (165 square metre) skating rink taking centre stage and accented by semi-private cabanas, sleek fire pits, festive house-made food and beverage, and more. The Winter Village is available for individual reservations Friday to Sunday, 1:00 to 6:00 pm via Tock, and for private events Monday to Thursday.

When it is time to head back inside, reset and recharge throughout the Spas spacious 10,200 square-foot sanctuary where guests can choose from rejuvenating massages, refreshing facials, and detoxing body treatments.

For guests travelling with children, Hotel mascot Clawdia the Crab has organizeda North Pole mailbox conveniently accessible in the lobby as young travellers check-in. Custom letters and envelopes will be available, and each mailed letter will receive a special in-room treat from Clawdia confirming their message is on its way to Ole Saint Nick himself.

Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore also makes holiday shopping easy. Also located in the lobby, visit the Holiday Desk for assistance with all holiday needs from arranging overnight stays to selecting the perfect gifts for family, friends and loved ones.

Tis the Season for Celebrations

Kick off the holiday season at the 52nd Annual Washington Monument Lighting in Mount Vernon on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 pm. The community and visitors will gather to enjoy carolling, a local makers market, food, and good cheer. The evening ends with a glittering finale of fireworks marking the official start to the holiday season.

Celebrate Hanukkah every night in the Hotels lobby from December 7 through December 15, 2023 with a menorah lighting and kosher treats for one and all to enjoy.

During a visit to Charm City, take-in popular holiday sites, including the authentic German Christmas Market and an over-the-top Christmas light display, affectionately called Miracle on 34th Street. And that is just the beginning of the many extraordinary adventures to be had citywide, and within Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore.

To book an upcoming stay, visit the Hotel online for current offers or call +1 410 576 5800 and be sure to follow @FSBaltimoreand#HereForTheHolidayson Instagram.