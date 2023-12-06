Hong Kong – CMC appoints Root Cause Analysis Panel to conduct thorough investigation on one sentinel event

Dec 6, 2023 | International

CMC appoints Root Cause Analysis Panel to conduct thorough investigation on one sentinel event

******************************************************************************************


The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

     The spokesperson for Caritas Medical Centre (CMC) made the following announcement today (December 6):
      
     CMC has appointed the Root Cause Analysis Panel to conduct thorough investigation on the sentinel event announced on November 29. The panel members are as follows:
      
Chairperson:
 
Dr Raymond Cheung Wai-man
Service Director (Quality & Safety), Kowloon West Cluster, Hospital Authority
 
Members:
 
Dr Rita So Ching-yee
Chief of Service, Department of Anaesthesia, Princess Margaret Hospital/ North Lantau Hospital/ Yan Chai Hospital
 
Ms Mak Wai-ling
Department Operations Manager, Intensive Care Unit, Princess Margaret Hospital/ Yan Chai Hospital
 
Dr George Ng Wing-yiu
Chief of Service, Intensive Care Unit, Queen Elizabeth Hospital
 
Mr William Chan Yuk-wing
Nurse Consultant (Emergency Care), Department of Accident and Emergency, New Territories West Cluster, Hospital Authority
 
Mr Chan Man-nok
Chief Nursing Officer, Nursing Services Department, Hospital Authority Head Office
 
Dr Nicole Chau Suet-ming
Senior Manager (Patient Safety & Risk Management), Quality & Safety Division, Hospital Authority Head Office
 
     The panel will complete the investigation and recommend improvement measures within eight weeks. The report will be submitted to the Hospital Authority Head Office.