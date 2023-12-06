Hong Kong – CMC appoints Root Cause Analysis Panel to conduct thorough investigation on one sentinel event

CMC appoints Root Cause Analysis Panel to conduct thorough investigation on one sentinel event ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesperson for Caritas Medical Centre (CMC) made the following announcement today (December 6):



CMC has appointed the Root Cause Analysis Panel to conduct thorough investigation on the sentinel event announced on November 29. The panel members are as follows:



Chairperson:



Dr Raymond Cheung Wai-man

Service Director (Quality & Safety), Kowloon West Cluster, Hospital Authority



Members:



Dr Rita So Ching-yee

Chief of Service, Department of Anaesthesia, Princess Margaret Hospital/ North Lantau Hospital/ Yan Chai Hospital



Ms Mak Wai-ling

Department Operations Manager, Intensive Care Unit, Princess Margaret Hospital/ Yan Chai Hospital



Dr George Ng Wing-yiu

Chief of Service, Intensive Care Unit, Queen Elizabeth Hospital



Mr William Chan Yuk-wing

Nurse Consultant (Emergency Care), Department of Accident and Emergency, New Territories West Cluster, Hospital Authority



Mr Chan Man-nok

Chief Nursing Officer, Nursing Services Department, Hospital Authority Head Office



Dr Nicole Chau Suet-ming

Senior Manager (Patient Safety & Risk Management), Quality & Safety Division, Hospital Authority Head Office



The panel will complete the investigation and recommend improvement measures within eight weeks. The report will be submitted to the Hospital Authority Head Office.