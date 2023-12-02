The New York Junior League Announces Its 2024 Outstanding Sustainers and Outstanding Volunteers to be Honored at the 72nd Annual Winter Ball

The New York Junior League (NYJL) is pleased to announce the selection of the 2024 Outstanding Sustainers and Outstanding Volunteers, who will be honored at the 72nd Annual Winter Ball on Saturday, February 24, 2024. As the organization’s highest honors, the Outstanding Sustainer and Outstanding Volunteer awards are reserved for those women who exemplify a superior standard of excellence in volunteerism. These exceptional women are dedicated to serving the New York City and NYJL communities, living the NYJL’s core values, and leading by example.

The NYJL Sustainer Nominating committee selected the two 2024 Outstanding Sustainers: A. Gale Kroeger and Elizabeth Timberman.

The NYJL Nominating committee selected the five 2024 Outstanding Volunteers: Mona Kelly Lopez, Moriah K. Lutz-Tveite, Susan Timmons Marks, Elizabeth Ann Beller Staryak, and Megan Zuckerman.

“These seven women embody the New York Junior League’s humanitarian spirit and their compassion and commitment to serving their community keeps us at the forefront of meeting the needs of women, children, and families in New York,” said NYJL President Serra Eken.

The Outstanding Sustainers and Outstanding Volunteers will be honored at the NYJL’s 72nd Annual Winter Ball: Glamour in Gotham: Celebrating New York City’s Historic Past and Vibrant Future, on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Cipriani South Street. Since 1952, the Winter Ball has helped raise essential funds for the NYJL’s community programs while bringing together volunteers, family, friends, and supporters for presentations of the award recipients.

Winter Ball Harriman Circle Benefactor VIP tickets are available for $900, Advance Dinner Admission for $600, and Dessert & Dancing Admission for $275. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.nyjl.org/events/winter-ball/.