Nov 29, 2023 17:45 EST

WASHINGTON, November 29, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) promoted Dr. Namandjé Bumpus, Ph.D., to Principal Deputy Commissioner. Farah K. Ahmed, President and CEO of Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators), shared the following: “On behalf of Fragrance Creators’ staff and member companies, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to Dr. Bumpus for this well-deserved promotion. As the FDA noted in its announcement, Dr. Bumpus is a champion of science, an advocate for public health, and an impressive scientist; we wholeheartedly agree.”

The announcement came as the FDA works to develop, advance, and implement key public health initiatives, including the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA). “Fragrance Creators values collaborating with Dr. Bumpus as we continue to serve as a resource to the Agency. She has been a thoughtful leader and a scientist of the highest caliber,” said Ahmed. “Personally, as a former FDA employee, I am delighted to see the agency also prioritize diversity — an inspiration for all women, especially women of color — in this role.”

Fragrance plays an important role in home care, cosmetics, and personal care products, products that impact everyday life, nurture skin health and hygiene, empower self-expression and confidence, and deliver generational delight to billions of people every day. Fragrance Creators recognizes the FDA’s and Dr. Bumpus’ commitment to advancing public health predicated on best-in-class science, as our members remain dedicated to ensuring we continue to support the agency — for people, perfume, and the planet.

Fragrance Creators looks forward to continuing our engagement with Dr. Bumpus as she transitions from Chief Scientist into her new role as Principal Deputy Commissioner, succeeding Dr. Janet Woodcock, M.D., when Dr. Woodcock retires early next year. “We also want to thank Dr. Woodcock for the tremendous advancements she has made for public health, science, and women in science,” said Ahmed. “We wish her well in this next chapter.”

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America.

