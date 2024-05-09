“Operation Roof Rescue” Celebrates 10 Years of Service by Giving Away 4 Free Roofs to Community Heroes and Deserving Families

“Operation Roof Rescue” is proud to announce its 10th-anniversary celebration by giving back to the community that has supported it throughout the years. As a token of gratitude for a decade of support, Roof Rescue will be providing four free roofs, one each to a military/veteran, teacher, first responder, and a deserving family who does not meet those categories.

Since its inception, Roof Rescue has been dedicated to serving the community, offering free or discounted roofs or repairs to non-profits and community members every year. Mark Franklin, the owner of Roof Rescue, along with the entire Roof Rescue family, is deeply grateful for the opportunity to help countless people and businesses over the last 10 years.

“We are immensely grateful for the trust and support our communities have placed in us for the past decade,” said Mark Franklin. “It’s an honor to give back to those who have made our success possible and to celebrate our 10th anniversary by continuing our mission of service.”

Nominations for “Operation Roof Rescue” are now open on our website at https://roofrescueusa.com/blog/operation-roof-rescue/, and they’ve already received some heartwarming nominations. Nominations will remain open until August 18, 2024. The Roof Rescue team will review nominations and select recipients based on financial need, the state of disrepair of the roof, community service and involvement of the nominee, and other relevant factors.

Recipients of the free roofs will be announced on September 2, 2024. Roof installations will be completed before October 31, 2024.

“We encourage everyone to spread the word and nominate any deserving individuals or families in need,” added Mark Franklin. “Together, we can make a difference and continue to build stronger, safer communities.”

For more information and to nominate, please visit https://roofrescueusa.com/blog/operation-roof-rescue/

About Roof Rescue: Roof Rescue is a leading roofing company dedicated to providing high-quality roofing solutions and exceptional service to communities. With a decade of service, Roof Rescue has become a trusted name in the industry, committed to giving back and making a positive impact on the lives of those it serves. Roof Rescue serves the communities of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Logan, UT, Twin Falls, ID, Jackson, WY, Star Valley, WY, and everywhere in between. Our website is www.roofrescueusa.com.