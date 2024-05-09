Los Angeles Family Attorneys Fernandez & Karney Celebrate 10 Years of Legal Excellence

Fernandez & Karney, a premier family law firm serving the Los Angeles area, is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary. Since its inception, Fernandez & Karney has been dedicated to providing unparalleled legal representation to individuals and families facing a myriad of family law matters.

Established in 2014, Fernandez & Karney has quickly risen to become a trusted name in family law circles, garnering a reputation for excellence, integrity, and compassion. Led by founding partners Michael Fernandez and Steven Karney, the firm boasts a team of highly skilled attorneys with over 150 years of combined legal experience.

“At Fernandez & Karney, we have the knowledge and experience to effectively advocate for you and the compassion to do it right,” said Steven Fernandez, principal owner and managing partner of Fernandez & Karney.

Fernandez & Karney is committed to providing personalized legal solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs and circumstances. Whether it’s divorce, child custody, spousal support, or any other family law matter, the firm’s attorneys are dedicated to guiding clients through the legal process with empathy and understanding.

Since its inception in 2014, Santa Monica based Fernandez & Karney has quickly risen to become one of the most trusted family law firms in Southern California. Founding partners Steven Fernandez and Mark Karney have built the firm on a promise of excellence, integrity, and compassion. The firm’s seven attorneys bring over 150 years of combined family law experience to your family law matter.

The firm’s clientele includes a diverse range of individuals, including business executives, entertainment and medical professionals, and other high-net-worth individuals. Despite its large size, Fernandez & Karney prides itself on delivering a personal brand of representation, ensuring that each client receives the attention and care they deserve.

As Fernandez & Karney celebrates this significant milestone, the firm remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of legal excellence and client satisfaction. With a track record of success and a dedication to serving the community, Fernandez & Karney looks forward to continuing its legacy of providing top-notch family law representation for years to come.

For more information about Fernandez & Karney and the services they offer, visit www.cfli.com.