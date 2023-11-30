Press Release

•



Nov 29, 2023 15:00 EST

MCALLEN, Texas, November 29, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

MDC Data Centers, the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation services along the U.S. border, in collaboration with NeuLink, a new telecommunications operator from Monterrey, NL, and Fibranet, a prominent Mexican ISP, are excited to announce their partnership to improve connectivity between Dallas, TX, and Querétaro, Mexico. Leveraging Fibranet’s extensive network, this partnership will expand NeuLink’s point of presence into MDC Eagle Pass, contributing to a growing ecosystem that will offer a third route between both cities.

NeuLink is developing a new 1,800+ km long-distance fiber optic network designed for diversity and redundancy, aiming to bridge major Data Centers between the USA and Mexico. The inaugural phase is set to be operational by the end of Q4 2023, with the extension to Querétaro ready by Q1 2024, offering an initial throughput of 400Gb between Dallas and Querétaro.

The initial phase of the partnership is highlighted by a significant alliance between NeuLink and Fibranet, the operator of Coahuila’s most extensive and relevant long-distance fiber optic network. With Fibranet’s network extending to the border city of Piedras Negras, there is a natural interconnection with the MDC facility in Eagle Pass, and this third strategic route is uniquely positioned to access central Mexico.

Reflecting on this significant development, Alejandro Guzman, Co-Founder and Strategic advisor of NeuLink, shared his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to have supported the launch of this project. The demand for connectivity in Data Centers has grown exponentially with the emergence of new technologies such as AI, 5G networks, autonomous vehicles, cloud gaming, and IoT. This makes it essential to have new connectivity routes that provide diversity and redundancy to cater to this surge in data transmission.”

This partnership underscores the evolving digital landscape by establishing new pathways for cross-border connectivity. MDC Eagle Pass is central to this initiative, significantly enhancing the broader network ecosystem through its seamless integration with the MDC BorderConnect Platform, thereby playing a pivotal role in expanding and diversifying connectivity options.

About MDC Data Centers

MDC Data Centers offers the ideal solution for networks seeking efficient and effective connectivity throughout Mexico. Our approach is based on centralizing the core points-of-presence for Mexican and North American networks in our neutral spaces located along the U.S. border. This convergence of northbound and southbound networks creates a dense network ecosystem on the border, which is further strengthened by our unique International Fiber Crossings infrastructure and secure, neutral hosting environment for network connections. Together, these components form our BorderConnect Platform™, which aims to facilitate connections that empower customers and communities by uniting networks, countries, and people.

For more information visit: mdcdatacenters.com or follow MDC Data Centers on LinkedIn and X at @mdcdatacenters.

Source: MDC Data Centers