Blockchain Predictions 2024: Transformations in Healthcare, Patient Identity, and Public Health

The year ahead will be a pivotal moment in the battle for digital rights and privacy as we strive to realize the full potential of these transformative technologies, while upholding our ethical responsibilities, Gianluca De Novi, PhD, Director, Medical Device and Simulation Laboratory, Mass General Hospital

Authors agree that healthcare and public health are on the brink of a profound transformation that will shape the future of medicine, which will be driven by the integration of digital twins, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and multi-omics platforms. More specifically, public health, clinical trials, and personal identity will be impacted.

The leading peer reviewed specialty journal, Blockchain in Healthcare Today Platform Approaches Journal (BHTY), has published its annual Predictions article for 2024. Subject matter experts forecast near term expectations for the healthcare industry.

The groundbreaking field all authors concurred with is the impact of Digital Twins (DT).

To capture the topics in the article and delve deeper, the journal has announced a call for papers on Platform Approaches and DLT Research & Innovation in Healthcare, geared toward novel approaches to solve old problems that plague the medical community. For details, click here.

Further, a new Center of Excellence for Digital Twins in Healthcare as been launched to shape the future of healthcare research and innovation, improve healthcare services, enhance proactive cyber-ethics programs, optimize patient outcomes, and accelerate medical discoveries. For information go to https://pdhinstitute.com/digital-twins-initiative.

A CME Program is now available on Advancing the Business of Healthcare with Blockchain Technology. Curriculum details are located at https://pdhinstitute.com/conv2x-blockchain. The program features global researchers and market executives providing strategic guidance, education, and navigation of challenges and opportunities in building an interoperable healthcare system. Collaborators include leaders from multidisciplinary global organizations.

The publiser has announced ConV2X Blockchain in Healthcare 2024 Symposium will be held in Boston, MA, USA, next September. Speaker and sponsor opportunities are located here.

About

Blockchain in Healthcare Today (BHTY) is the leading international open access journal that amplifies and disseminates platform approaches in healthcare and distributed ledger technology research and innovations. Fields of interest include healthcare information systems, leveraging data science tools and techniques, interoperability, consent mechanisms, privacy preservation, security of health data, clinical trials management, supply chain management, revenue cycle automation, immersive technologies, tokenomics, governance, regulation, network technologies, clinical computing, cryptography, and failed experiments in this expanding specialty field of research.