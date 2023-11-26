Hong Kong – Inclusive playground in Sham Shui Po Park opens on November 26 (with photos)

Inclusive playground in Sham Shui Po Park opens on November 26 (with photos) ****************************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced today (November 26) that the children’s playground in Sham Shui Po Park has been converted into an innovative inclusive playground, which is now open for public use.

Occupying about 6 400 square meters, the area of the new inclusive playground has been increased by more than four times compared with the original children’s playground. As part of the Transformation of Public Play Space plan, public views on the playground design have made reference to questionnaires and surveys, and the design adopts “nature” as its theme, with “sand”, “plants” and “water” as the main design elements. There are three themed areas in the playground, namely “Sandy Bunker”, “Jungle Meadow”, and “Oasis Spring” (Note). Various types of swings and slides of different heights are provided in the play space, among which the climbing tower located at “Sandy Bunker” is connected to the spiral tube slide which is the tallest and longest slide tube among the playgrounds under management of the LCSD, with a height over six metres and a length over 13m, enabling users to have more fun while playing. The LCSD also invited local organisations and community members to participate in trial play sessions and visit the venue from August to October to collect views extensively in order to refine the future operation and management arrangements.

In addition, rope climbing nets, percussion pipes and drums, and trampolines and a carousel for wheelchair users, as well as a fitness corner are also provided at the playground for users to choose from based on their abilities and preferences, thereby facilitating greater integration across generations, physical abilities and society as a whole.

Members of the public who plan to visit the Sham Shui Po Park inclusive playground can walk from Exit A1 of the Cheung Sha Wan MTR Station in about six minutes or Exit A of the Nam Cheong MTR Station in about nine minutes, or take various bus and minibus routes there. For enquiries, please contact the Sham Shui Po District Leisure Services Office of the LCSD at 2386 0945 during office hours.

For details on the LCSD’s Transformation of Public Play Space (www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/pps/index.html) and other inclusive play facilities (www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/facilities/facilitieslist/children.html), please visit the department’s website.

Note: The launch date of water play facilities located at “Oasis Spring”, which are under maintenance due to rainstorm and extreme conditions in September, will be announced later.