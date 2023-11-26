Festive Lights and Winter Delights at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Florence, Italy – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 24, 2023

Winter in Florence means enjoying culinary delights made with the most delicious regional ingredients surrounded by the citys magical lights and sparkling vibe. Each year, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze hosts a number of enduring traditions that make the Florentine festive calendar unique. From charity events to festive brunches, do not miss the chance to party like a local in Florence.

Panettone della Gherardesca

The Panettone della Gherardesca is a celebration of life, nature, and the flavours of the earths bounty such as laurel, rosemary and chestnut honey. It is an invitation to trust intuition and follow nature, to walk through the Hotels Gherardesca Garden, a peaceful oasis in the heart of the city. It is also a call to travel beyond Florence, to taste sweet Apulian almonds and rich Brazil nuts. Its recipe is the result of the collaboration between Executive Chef Paolo Lavezzini, Executive Pastry Chef Mariano Dileo and the local bakery Leonardo Firenze. The box pays homage to this Panettones elegant taste, reflecting the timeless splendour of Four Seasons Hotel Firenze (1 kilogram, EUR 55).

December 10, 2023 – The Reds & the White Charity Dinner

Guests can partake in a charity gala dinner set in the Lobby of Palazzo della Gherardesca, with a dedicated menu with Savini Tartufi paired with Angelini Wines and musical entertainment. The highlight of the evening is the final auction with the chance to win a stay at Four Seasons properties around the world. All proceeds will be donated to the Patrizio Cipollini Foundation.

Participation EUR 225 per person

December 17, 2023 Open Day 2023

The Open Day is the most beloved festive event of Four Seasons Hotel Firenze: a tradition consolidated over the years involving restaurants and local producers, with entertainment by Radio Toscana, markets and music permeating the entire Gherardesca Garden. The proceeds of the day will be donated to Associazione Tumori Toscana ATT and will be used to create a support program dedicated to cancer patients children, and to Associazione Toscana Idrocefalo e Spina Bifida A.T.I.S.B., giving them funds to create their first shelter.

Entrance to the park: minimum offer of EUR 1 per adult

Christmas Eve Dinner

Wait for Christmas at Il Palagio: Executive Chef Paolo Lavezzini is honouring his grandmother by offering her traditional stuffed pasta recipe and adding some unpredictable sparkles throughout a tempting festive menu on December 24, 2023.

EUR 190 euro per person, drinks not included

Festive Brunches

The traditional Sunday Brunch becomes a festive feast in four different versions with dessert buffet, open kitchen to discover the Hotels behind the scenes and Santa Claus checking-in.

From 12:30 to 3:00 pm

December 25, 2023, EUR 170 per person, champagne and selected wines included

December 26, 2023, EUR 120 per person, selected wines included

December 30, 2023, EUR 120 per person, selected wines included

January 1, 2024, EUR 140 per person, sparkling wine and selected wines included

New Years Eve Gala

Give one last dance to 2023 and celebrate New Years Eve with a tasting dinner at Il Palagio restaurant followed by the Midnight Baccos Party in the Lobby. The five-course menu enhances the tradition based on fish and seasonal ingredients such as Tyrrhenian Sea fish terrine, caviar, pickled vegetables and brioche bread, roasted sea bass, celeriac and seafood reduction and veal cheek braised with Brunello wine, creamy potatoes and Val dOrcia lentils.

Participation EUR 485 per person

Tea Time

The Panettone della Gherardesca is definitely a worthy merenda (snack) at Atrium Bar, paired with Louis XIII Cognac by Remy Martin. And if one prefers a traditional afternoon tea, a special selection of pastries, sandwiches, scones and Tuscan biscuits will be served both at Atrium Bar and in the Lobby entrance, surrounded by beautiful decorations.

Christmas Tea Time starting from EUR 40 per person

Gift Ideas

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze knows how to tempt: from gourmet offers such as the Sunday Brunch (two people, EUR 240 including wine) or The Spa rituals such as Crystal Gems, using crystals and aromatherapy to harmonize mind, body and spirit (EUR 195), the Hotel staff is ready to inspire with perfect ideas for unique moments.

Info and bookings at ilpalagio@fourseasons.com – +390552626450. Read the full Festive brochure here.