Teeth with a Wobble Can Ruin One’s Thanksgiving Gobble

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. – Nov. 22, 2023 – PRLog — Thanksgiving is a time for joy, gratitude, and indulging in delicious feasts. However, for those struggling with dental issues, the holiday cheer can turn into a painful experience. Wright Perio & Implants is pleased to announce its specialized dental services, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without worrying about dental discomfort.

Addressing the Wobble:

A wobbly tooth can be more than just a minor inconvenience; it can impact one’s ability to savor holiday treats and engage in lively conversations. Wright Perio & Implants, led by esteemed periodontist Dr. Raymond L. Wright Jr. President at Wright Perio & Implants, San Clemente, Orange County, California, specializes in addressing periodontal concerns and restoring dental stability.

Dr. Wright says, “…the mouth is an opening to your body…so if your oral health is poor, chances are that the rest of your health will follow suit. There’s enough science to back that showing that the bacteria in the mouth can get lodged into your organs, because it gets into your bloodstream on a daily basis; and that can lead to lots of serious health issues…basically like a domino effect.

We focus on every aspect of patients’ teeth: if a tooth that needs to be extracted, we recommend that, if they need a root canal then we’re going to advise them of that. If they have bone loss, then they’re going to do surgery if they’ll need some restorations afterward; but we determine which teeth can be saved and which cannot – based upon bone support. Its critical. So, there’s no point in doing all these crowns and veneers and stuff, and the patients doesn’t have bone support – soon as they bite into anything the teeth are going to fall out.”

Comprehensive Perio & Implant Solutions:

Wright Perio & Implants offers a range of cutting-edge periodontal and implant services to cater to the unique needs of each patient. From non-surgical periodontal treatments to advanced dental implant procedures, the clinic utilizes state-of-the- art technology and a patient-centric approach to deliver exceptional results.

Schedule Your Consultation Today:

This Thanksgiving don’t let dental issues dampen your celebration. You can Contact Wright Perio & Implants to schedule a consultation visit and ensure your teeth are ready to handle all the festive delights of the holiday feasting season.

Wright Perio & Implants is a leading dental clinic specializing in periodontal care and dental implants. Led by Dr. Raymond L. Wright Jr., the clinic is committed to providing personalized, state-of-the- art dental solutions to enhance patients’ oral health and overall well-being. For more information, visit https://WrightPerio.com

