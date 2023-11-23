Select ABD Luxury Homes Will be Ready to Sell with a Rate Buy Down Offer Until the End of the Year

ABD Development Company, community developer and luxury home builder, is best known for the Providence Golf Club Community in Polk County southwest of Orlando. The award winning company recently announced a new mortgage rate buy down on eligible move-in ready homes that will get buyers to the five percent range.

“This new buy down offer will be available until the end of the year,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “We are also offering this deal on inventory homes in Palm Coast at our gated Mediterranean-style community, Toscana. We want our buyers to get the home they love without going over their monthly budget.”

Realtors and independent home shoppers are encouraged to take a closer look at the Providence models that are ready to close soon with the buy down offer:

Available: The Marbella | $580,000 | 2220 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 2 Car Garage | Located in the Hampton Landing neighborhood, this open floor plan model has everything you want and then some.

Available: The Cabana Courtyard | $745,000 | 2572 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 2 Car Garage | Located in the Hampton Landing neighborhood, this is a unique version of ABD’s signature model.

Available: The Courtyard 50 | $900,000 | 2535 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 2 Car Garage | Located in the new Hampton Green neighborhood, built with wide golf views and neighbors on only one side.

What makes Providence Golf Club Community so popular? Its natural setting next to a land mitigation bank of 5,000 green acres, its proximity to the Orlando amusement parks, and a well funded HOA to start! There have been no assessments and the monthly HOA fee is just $133 per month for resort style amenities (no CDDs) – plus most of the neighborhoods within Providence do not allow short term rentals.

For more information about ABD Development, please see

www.abddevelopment.com

For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see

www.providenceflorida.com