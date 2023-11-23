PUMA appoints Ryokusai Inoue as new General Manager in Japan

Sports company PUMA has appointed Ryokusai Inoue as the new General Manager of PUMA Japan with immediate effect. He will report directly to PUMA CEO Arne Freundt.

Herzogenaurach – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Ryokusai first joined PUMA in 2015 as Director of Retail. In this position, he shaped the success of PUMAs Japanese business by building a solid commercial foundation through the companys owned and operated channels. He also set up the strong retail teams which laid the groundwork for PUMAs solid growth in the country. He returns to PUMA after working for a year as Country Manager of Tesla Japan.

Im glad that Ryokusai is returning to PUMA to lead this important market, said PUMA CEO Arne Freundt. I am very confident that with his vast experience in retail and his understanding of PUMAs culture, products and sales, Ryokusai is the right candidate to take PUMA Japan to the next level.

Ryokusai replaces Kohei Hagio – who had been in charge of PUMA Japan since 2021.